Stocks to Watch: Go Fashion, Cochin Shipyard, TVS Motor, Tata Motors and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Indigo, Jupiter Wagons, Brightcom Group among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on June 12 -

Go Fashion | Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that American venture capital firm Sequoia Capital will sell up to 10.2 percent stake in fashion retailer Go Fashion via a block deal.

Cochin Shipyard | The defence PSU has emerged as the lowest bidder by the Indian Navy for MR/mid life upgrade of an Indian Naval Ship. The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 300 crore, and the duration is roughly 24 months.