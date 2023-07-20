Stocks to Watch: Federal Bank, L&T Finance Holdings, Tata Communications, Can Fin Homes and more

SUMMARY Here are the stocks to watch out for in the trade today:

Federal Bank | Private sector lender on Wednesday launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue at a floor price of Rs 132.59 per share.

L&T Finance Holdings | Retail-focused non-bank lender on Wednesday reported a 103 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 531 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. Net interest income jumped 14.3 percent, coming at Rs 1,752.5 crore against Rs 1,533.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY23.

Tata Communications | The company on Wednesday reported a 29.8 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 381.7 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 4,771.4 crore during the period under review, up 10.7 percent against Rs 4,310.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Can Fin Homes | Canara Bank promoted housing loan provider on Wednesday reported a 13.1 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 183.5 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. Net interest income jumped 13.9 percent, coming at Rs 285.1 crore against Rs 250.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY23.

Finolex Industries | The integrated manufacturer of PVC pipes and fittings on Wednesday a 16.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 115.3 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the June quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,179.2 crore during the period under review, declining 0.9 percent against Rs 1,189.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories | The company on Wednesday said the US FDA has completed the pre-approval inspection and a routine good manufacturing practice inspection at the API manufacturing facility in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh with zero observations. The API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) facility was inspected from July 10, 2023, to July 19, 2023.

Olectra Greentech | Electric bus manufacturer on Wednesday said it has awarded a contract to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) for the construction of a greenfield electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Telangana. The manufacturing facility is being constructed on 150 acres of land at Seetharampur, Hyderabad, at a cost of Rs 395.12 crore.

Krsnaa Diagnostics | The company on Wednesday said Rajasthan's National Health Mission has cancelled the letter of acceptance for providing laboratory services in the state under the free diagnostics initiative on the hub and spoke model. The company informed exchanges that there were requirements for the provision of submitting additional performance security and disagreements over providing this extra performance security due to certain technicalities.