CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks NewsStocks to Watch: Federal Bank, L&T Finance Holdings, Tata Communications, Can Fin Homes and more

Stocks to Watch: Federal Bank, L&T Finance Holdings, Tata Communications, Can Fin Homes and more

Stocks to Watch: Federal Bank, L&T Finance Holdings, Tata Communications, Can Fin Homes and more
3 Min Read
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jul 20, 2023 6:41:19 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Here are the stocks to watch out for in the trade today:

Federal Bank, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count1 / 8

Federal Bank | Private sector lender on Wednesday launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue at a floor price of Rs 132.59 per share.

L&amp;T Finance Holdings, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count2 / 8

L&T Finance Holdings | Retail-focused non-bank lender on Wednesday reported a 103 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 531 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. Net interest income jumped 14.3 percent, coming at Rs 1,752.5 crore against Rs 1,533.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY23.

Tata Communications, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count3 / 8

Tata Communications | The company on Wednesday reported a 29.8 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 381.7 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 4,771.4 crore during the period under review, up 10.7 percent against Rs 4,310.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Can Fin Homes, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count4 / 8

Can Fin Homes | Canara Bank promoted housing loan provider on Wednesday reported a 13.1 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 183.5 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. Net interest income jumped 13.9 percent, coming at Rs 285.1 crore against Rs 250.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY23.

Finolex Industries, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count5 / 8

Finolex Industries | The integrated manufacturer of PVC pipes and fittings on Wednesday a 16.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 115.3 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the June quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,179.2 crore during the period under review, declining 0.9 percent against Rs 1,189.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count6 / 8

Dr Reddy's Laboratories | The company on Wednesday said the US FDA has completed the pre-approval inspection and a routine good manufacturing practice inspection at the API manufacturing facility in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh with zero observations. The API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) facility was inspected from July 10, 2023, to July 19, 2023.

Olectra Greentech, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count7 / 8

Olectra Greentech | Electric bus manufacturer on Wednesday said it has awarded a contract to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) for the construction of a greenfield electric vehicle manufacturing facility in Telangana. The manufacturing facility is being constructed on 150 acres of land at Seetharampur, Hyderabad, at a cost of Rs 395.12 crore.

Krsnaa Diagnostics, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count8 / 8

Krsnaa Diagnostics | The company on Wednesday said Rajasthan's National Health Mission has cancelled the letter of acceptance for providing laboratory services in the state under the free diagnostics initiative on the hub and spoke model. The company informed exchanges that there were requirements for the provision of submitting additional performance security and disagreements over providing this extra performance security due to certain technicalities.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X