Stocks To Watch: HDFC Bank, Avenue Supermarts, Bandhan Bank, LTIMindtree, Angel One, Metropolis and more

SUMMARY From JSW Energy's earnings reaction to Power Grid's investment and result reactions from Bandhan Bank and D-Mart, here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of Monday's trading session.

1 / 12

Avenue Supermarts | Net profit of Rs 658.7 crore in the June quarter misses expectations of Rs 750 crore in a CNBC-TV18 poll. Revenue of Rs 11,865.4 crore in-line with expectations. Both EBITDA and margin too were a miss on estimates. Gross margin of 15.1 percent compared to a 15.5 percent estimate. Implies D-Mart Ready revenue of Rs 281 crore.

2 / 12

Bandhan Bank | Net profit of Rs 721 crore was below expectations of Rs 761.4 crore, while Net Interest Income was also marginally below at Rs 2,490.8 crore. Gross NPA at 6.76 percent from 4.87 percent sequentially, while Net NPA at 2.18 percent from 1.17 percent in March. Net NPA in absolute terms at Rs 2,140.7 crore from Rs 1,228.3 crore in March.

3 / 12

Metropolis Healthcare | Revenue from operations marginally negative year-on-year mainly due to Covid-19 and B2G contract in-sourced by the government. Revenue per patient flat. Margin for June quarter likely to be the lowest for financial year 2024. Expects margin to improve for the rest of the year. B2C revenue growth up 12 percent year-on-year. Premium Wellness segment grew by 23 percent.

4 / 12

Lupin | Gets USFDA approval for its ANDA for Chlorpromazine Hydrochloride Tablets USP, 10 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg and 200 mg, to market a generic equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD) of Upsher-Smith Laboratories. The product will be manufactured at the company's Somerset facility in the US. The drug had estimated annual sale of $45 million in the US.

5 / 12

Suzlon | Wins order of 100.8 MW from Everrenew Energy Pvt. Ltd. To supply 48 wind turbines with a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each. The project will be commissioned in Tamil Nadu by March 2024. Order size is not disclosed.

6 / 12

Angel One | Now prohibited from adding any new sub-brokers for six months and to face inspections of operations of all Authorised Persons (sub-brokers). Angel One has the highest number of APs (21,000) among brokers.

7 / 12

JSW Energy | June quarter revenue down 3.3 percent to Rs 2,927 crore. Net profit nearly halves to Rs 289.9 crore. Interest cost rises due to Mytrah interest cost and ongoing growth capex. Realisations impacted by coal price decline. Incremental revenue comes from Mytrah and renewable capacity additions. Revenue offset by lower realisation in thermal assets as coal prices declined.

8 / 12

Nestle India | Gets in-principle approval from IPICOL to set a food processing unit in Odisha. IPICOL is industrial promotion and investment corporation of Odisha Ltd. Cost of the food processing unit to come up at Rs 894.10 crore.

9 / 12

Power Grid | Board approves implementation of advanced metering infra projects worth Rs 4,067.3 crore. Board has also approved the transfer of telecom business undertaking of holding company to arm Power Grid Tele. It has also approved the revised investment proposal for pilot data centre at Manesar substation for Rs 713.83 crore.

10 / 12

Varroc Engineering | The parties entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement in April 2022 to divest of its four-wheeler lighting business in the Americas and Europe. On the closing date, an amount of €28 million were put into an escrow account. The parties had disagreements over the release of the Escrow amount. The parties have now resolved their differences and entered into a final settlement agreement wherein Varroc will get only €13 million instead of the initial €28 million.

11 / 12

Hindustan Aeronautics | India and France to jointly develop combat aircraft engine. Shareholder agreement between HAL and Safran for engine development for Indian Multi Role Helicopters. Safran Helicopter Engine and HAL have signed the deal for transfer of technology of forging and castings for the shakti engine.

12 / 12

Garden Reach Shipbuilders | Signs MoU with Naval Group of France to collaborate on surface ships.