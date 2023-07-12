Stocks to Watch: TCS, HCLTech, Delta Corp, Nazara Tech, PVR, Happiest Minds, Lupin and more

SUMMARY From TCS and HCLTech reporting results after market hours today to Lupin getting clearance for its Pithampur unit, here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of today's session.

Delta Corp / Nazara Technologies | Delta Corp is in focus after the GST council taxed Casinos, race courses and online gaming at 28 percent GST on full face value. Purchase value of chips used in casinos will carry GST. Nazara will also be impacted due to the GST rates on online gaming being increased to 28 percent from 18 percent earlier. Currently, real money gaming is only 5 percent of the company's overall revenue. However, one must keep in mind that Delta Corp is currently in the F&O ban period.

PVRINOX | GST council reduces the tax on food and beverages served in cinema halls from 18 percent to 5 percent. CFO Nitin Sood said that the clarity will help revival of the multiplex business and avoid disputes and litigations from the GST standpoint.

Adani Enterprises | The flagship company of billionaire Gautam Adani's ports-to-energy group on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 1,250 crore via allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Coal India | The South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) on Tuesday said it will be developing rooftop and ground-mounted solar power projects of 600 MW capacity in the coming years at a cost of more than Rs 1,000 crore. Some of these projects would be implemented in RESCO or BOO mode.

Lupin | Drug firm on Tuesday said it received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Pithampur unit-2 manufacturing facility that makes oral solids and ophthalmic dosage forms. The EIR was issued post the last inspection of the facility conducted from March 21-29, 2023.

Happiest Minds Technologies | Launches QIP to raise funds. Based on the term sheet accessed by CNBC-TV18, the base size is up to Rs 400 crore with an oversubscription option of another Rs 100 crore. Floor price of Rs 972 apiece is a 2.2 percent discount to Tuesday's closing price.

Indoco Remedies | Drug firm on Tuesday said the company received EU GMP certification from the German Health Authority for its Goa manufacturing unit (plant III) situated at Verna Industrial Estate. The European Agency conducted an inspection at Indoco's manufacturing facility for solid oral dosage form in Goa (plant -III) from April 20-25, 2023, it said in an exchange filing.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem | Specialty chemical manufacturing company on Tuesday said its board of directors has approved capital raising up to Rs 200 crore via various modes.

Hindustan Oil Exploration | The company on Tuesday said its subsidiary has acquired the balance 50 percent shares of Geoenpro Petroleum Ltd (Geoenpro). After the acquisition, Geoenpro will become a subsidiary of HOEC. This in effect, increases the participating interest in Kharsang oilfield to 35 percent, both directly and indirectly, with the right as operator to the block.