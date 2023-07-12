Stocks to Watch: TCS, HCLTech, Delta Corp, Nazara Tech, PVR, Happiest Minds, Lupin and more

SUMMARY From TCS and HCLTech reporting results after market hours today to Lupin getting clearance for its Pithampur unit, here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of today's session.

Delta Corp / Nazara Technologies | Delta Corp is in focus after the GST council taxed Casinos, race courses and online gaming at 28 percent GST on full face value. Purchase value of chips used in casinos will carry GST. Nazara will also be impacted due to the GST rates on online gaming being increased to 28 percent from 18 percent earlier. Currently, real money gaming is only 5 percent of the company's overall revenue. However, one must keep in mind that Delta Corp is currently in the F&O ban period.

PVRINOX | GST council reduces the tax on food and beverages served in cinema halls from 18 percent to 5 percent. CFO Nitin Sood said that the clarity will help revival of the multiplex business and avoid disputes and litigations from the GST standpoint.