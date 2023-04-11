Stocks to Watch: Delta Corp, Kalpataru Power Transmission, Shilpa Medicare, Bank of Baroda, SBI and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Kalpataru Power, Delta Corp, JSW Steel, among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on April 11 -

Delta Corp | The company will report it's numbers today for the quarter ended March 2023.

Kalpataru Power Transmission | The company secured new orders worth Rs 3,079 crore in the month of March 2023, and till date in April 2023. The orders secured by the company include civil works for a data centre and buildings in India worth Rs 1,234 crore; EPC order in railway business of Rs 754 crore in India; water supply projects in India of Rs 708 crore; residential and institutional building projects in Africa worth Rs 233 crore and orders in the T&D business of Rs 150 crore in overseas markets.

Shilpa Medicare | The pharmaceutical company received the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), Apremilast Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg, and 30 mg. Apremilast Tablets are used for the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis.

Bank of Baroda | The state-owned bank's total advances grew by 19 percent year-on-year and 5.4 percent quarter-on-quarter basis to Rs 9.7 lakh crore as of March 31, 2023. The total business of the bank crossed the Rs 21 lakh crore milestone, registering a growth of 16.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 21.77 lakh crore.

State Bank of India | The country's biggest lender said it plans to raise up to $2 billion through a public offer or private placement of senior unsecured notes in the US dollar during the current financial year. The Executive Committee of the Central Board is scheduled to meet on April 18 to consider the proposal.

JSW Steel | The company reported its highest ever consolidated crude steel production at 24.15 million tonne in FY2023, registering a growth of 24 percent year-on-year (YoY). It also recorded its highest-ever quarterly consolidated crude steel production at 6.58 million tonne for Q4 FY23, registering a growth of 13 percent year-on-year and seven percent QoQ.

Neogen Chemicals | The specialty chemicals maker signed an agreement with MU Ionic Solutions (MUIS) Corporation, Japan, to acquire a manufacturing technology licence for electrolytes in India. As per the terms of the agreement, Neogen will obtain a licence from MUIS for proprietary and confidential manufacturing technology for making Neogen’s electrolyte solutions at its manufacturing facility in India with a planned max installed capacity of up to 30,000 metric tonne per annum.

IRB Infrastructure Developers | The toll collection of the company's wholly owned subsidiaries and joint venture under its private InvIT increased 21 percent year-on-year in March to Rs 3,699.9 crore. The entities under IRB Infrastructure Trust posted a 40 percent, while company's subsidiaries posted a rise of five percent.

Adani Group | The group on Monday rejected a report published by the Financial Times on the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the conglomerate, calling it a "mendacious and deliberate" attempt to damage the reputation of the Adani Group. In a letter to the publication, the conglomerate claimed that the article contained "fundamental misunderstandings" of prior Adani Group disclosures, and "resultant inaccuracies" in the story, and asked to immediately take it down from their website.

Vedanta | The company's board will meet to raise funds through privately placed non-convertible debentures on April 13.