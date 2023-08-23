Stocks to watch: Brightcom, Wipro, Bharat Forge, Jio Financial Services and more

1 / 11

Wipro | Wipro launched its digital skills credenitalling and verification initiative in India, through which it seeks to create a transparent talent ecosystem in the country. The initiative will make validation of credentials easier, faster and more reliable.

Bharat Forge | The validity period of the company's corporate guarantee provided for its arm Bharat Forge Aluminum USA has been revised. As much as $1,55,00,000 had been Issued In favour of JP Morgan bank and was earlier valid till November 11, 2023. The guarantee is amended and the revised validity period is till July 31, 2026.

Jio Financial Services | Jio Financial Services will now be excluded from the Sensex indices on August 28 instead of Wednesday, August 23. There has been no official communication from the NSE on the Nifty exclusion timeline yet.

Vodafone Idea | The teleco is looking at clearing around Rs 2,400 crore of its dues by next month, news agency PTI reported.

Linde India | The company was awarded Letter of Acceptance by Indian Oil Corporation in connection with the job-work contract for setting up of an Air Separation Unit within IOC's Panipat Refinery Complex.

BEML | The company bagged an order worth Rs 101 crore from the ministry of defence for the supply of command post vehicles.

Piramal Enterprises | The company's board approved the public issuance of NCDs for up to Rs 3,000 crore.

Infosys | Infosys Foundation USA has invested $200,000 to boost Hoosier Tech Careers

RITES | The company emerged as the lowest bidder for a project worth over Rs 65 crore by the Railway Board.

GM Polyplast | Tushar Nitinchandra Pandya has resigned as the company's CFO, with effect from August 28, 2023

Brightcom | SEBI has released an interim order in the matter of preferential allotments by Brightcom. The company's chairman and CEO Suresh Reddy and its CFO Narayan Raju are barred from holding key managerial positions in listed companies. It says that the company should place the order before the board within seven days. Reddy is also barred from the securities market till further orers. SEBI has mentioned a total of 25 noticees in the Brightcom case. Other noticees in the case are barred from selling the company's shares. They can file their objections to SEBI's order within 21 days.