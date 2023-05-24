Stocks to Watch: Biocon, Dixon Technologies, Ashok Leyland, Wipro, NMDC and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Mahindra CIE Automotive, Shriram Properties, SpiceJet among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 24 -

Biocon | Biotechnology major reported a 31.3 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 313.2 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. Total revenue for the quarter under review stood at Rs 3,773.9 crore, up 56.7 percent against Rs 2,409 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Dixon Technologies | Electronics manufacturing firm reported a 27.7 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 80.6 crore for the quarter that ended March 31, 2023. For the quarter under review, the consolidated revenue rose 3.8 percent to Rs 3,065.5.