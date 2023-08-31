Stocks to Watch: BHEL, NTPC, Sula Vineyards, Fortis Healthcare, Zomato and more

1 / 8

BHEL | The state-run entity on Wednesday has won an order to set up the 2X800 MW Supercritical Thermal Power Project Stage-II at Lara in Chhattisgarh through international competitive building. The contract for unit-1 will have to be completed within 48 months, while Unit-2 will have to be executed within 52 months, according to the exchange filing.

NTPC | State-owned power giant on Wednesday said its board of directors has granted investment approval for the Lara Super Thermal Power Project, Stage II. The project is estimated to cost Rs 15,529.99 crore. NTPC's Lara Super Thermal Power Station is situated in the vicinity of Lara village within the Pussore Taluk of Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district.

Sula Vineyards | Verlinvest Asia PTE is reportedly seeking to divest up to a 12.56 percent stake in Sula Vineyards through a block deal. The block deal in question is estimated to be valued at approximately 539.2 crore. Sources suggest that the block deal's price range is expected to hover between 473 and 508.7 per share.

Fortis Healthcare | Gurugram-based healthcare company on Wednesday said it will acquire Medeor Hospital Manesar. This acquisition will cost Fortis Rs 225 crore and it involves the procurement of both the Medeor Hospital Manesar asset and all moveable assets housed within the facility, Fortis Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Zomato | Japanese conglomerate Softbank on Wednesday divested a 1.16 percent stake in online food ordering company for Rs 947 crore through an open market transaction. Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Axis MF, Franklin Tempelton MF, Kotak Mahindra MF, Societe Generale, Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore, Nomura Singapore, Goldman Sachs and Ghisallo Master Fund LP were among the buyers of shares of Zomato.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial | Four entities on Wednesday offloaded shares of NBFC firm for Rs 268 crore through open market transactions. Valiant Mauritius Partners FDI, Valiant India Opportunities, Valiant Mauritius Partners and Valiant Mauritius Partners Offshore were the entities that sold the shares of Spandana Sphoorty Financial on the BSE.

RVNL | State-owned company on Wednesday said it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for an array of pivotal projects under the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd's (Maha Metro) purview. The collective cost of these transformative projects amounts to an estimated Rs 256.19 crore, according to a stock exchange filing.

