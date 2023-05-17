Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, LIC Housing Finance, Jindal Steel and Power, Triveni Turbine and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Bharti Airtel, MRF, VI, CCL Products, BPCL among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 17 -

1 / 10

Bharti Airtel | The telecom operator reported a 50 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 3,005.6 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per fully paid-up equity share of a face value of Rs 5 each and Rs 1 per partly paid-up equity share of a face value of Rs 5.

2 / 10

LIC Housing Finance | The mortgage lender Ltd reported a 5.5 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 1,180.3 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. Additionally, the board approved the recommendation of dividend for the financial year 2022-2023 of 425 percent i.e. Rs 8.5 per equity share of Rs 2 each.

3 / 10

Jindal Steel and Power | The steel company posted a 70 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 465.66 crore for the March quarter due to higher expenses. The company's board also recommended final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of face value Re 1 each.

4 / 10

Triveni Turbine | The steam turbine manufacturer reported a 68.5 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 55.6 crore during March 2023 quarter, boosted by higher revenues. The revenue from operations rose by 56.3 percent to Rs 369.8 crore, up from Rs 236.6 crore in the year-ago period.

5 / 10

JK Paper | The company reported a 66.6 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 283.5 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 driven by strong revenue growth. The consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,806.99 crore against Rs 1,430.87 crore in the year-ago period.

6 / 10

CreditAccess Grameen | The microfinance firm reported an 86.4 percent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 296.6 crore for January-March 2023 quarter, up from Rs 159 crore in the year ago period. The net interest income or NII rose 29.7 percent on year-on-year basis to Rs 719.8 crore, up from Rs 554.7 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

7 / 10

Bharat Petroleum Corporation | The state-owned company said its board approved the ethylene cracker project at Bina Refinery including downstream petrochemical plants and expansion of the refinery with capital expenditure of approximately Rs 49,000 crore. The board has also approved the setting up of two 50 MW wind power plants for captive consumption, one at the Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh and another at the Mumbai refinery in Maharashtra.

8 / 10

Vodafone Idea | The British telecom giant Vodafone Plc said the carrying value of the Vodafone Group's investment in debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) is nil. Vodafone Plc also stated in its FY23 preliminary results that it's recording no further share of losses in respect of VIL. The telecom group said VIL remains in need of additional liquidity support from its lenders and intends to raise additional funding.

9 / 10

CCL Products (India) | The coffee company reported a 61.9 percent year-on-year increase in it net profit at Rs 85.3 crore, up from Rs 53 crore boosted by higher instant coffee sales. The revenue for the quarter under review rose 38.2 percent to Rs 520.1 crore, while EBITDA increased 34.2 percent. The margin came at 21.7 percent, down from 22.4 in the year ago period.

10 / 10

MRF | The tyre company has entered into a purchase pact with First Energy 4 Pvt Ltd to purchase solar power company to acquire up to 19.1 percent in the company for 13.1 crore.