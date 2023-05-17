English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks NewsStocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, LIC Housing Finance, Jindal Steel and Power, Triveni Turbine and more

Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, LIC Housing Finance, Jindal Steel and Power, Triveni Turbine and more

Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, LIC Housing Finance, Jindal Steel and Power, Triveni Turbine and more
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   | Asmita Pant  May 17, 2023 6:17:15 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Stocks to Watch: Shares of Bharti Airtel, MRF, VI, CCL Products, BPCL among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 17 -

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 10
Show More
Show More

Bharti Airtel | The telecom operator reported a 50 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 3,005.6 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per fully paid-up equity share of a face value of Rs 5 each and Rs 1 per partly paid-up equity share of a face value of Rs 5.

LIC Housing Finance, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count2 / 10
Show More
Show More

LIC Housing Finance | The mortgage lender Ltd reported a 5.5 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 1,180.3 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. Additionally, the board approved the recommendation of dividend for the financial year 2022-2023 of 425 percent i.e. Rs 8.5 per equity share of Rs 2 each.

Jindal Steel and Power, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count3 / 10
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X