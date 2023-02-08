Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, Hero MotoCorp, Vodafone Idea, Ambuja Cements and more

SUMMARY From Bharti Airtel, to Adani Green and RVNL, here are the stocks to watch out for in today's trading session.

Bharti Airtel | Telecom firm on Tuesday reported its quarterly earnings for the October to December period during which its net profit rose to Rs 1,588.2 crore. Bharti Airtel's quarterly revenue went up 21 percent year-on-year to Rs 35,804 crore. This is backed by strong and consistent performance delivery across the portfolio and increasing the reach of 5G plus services which are now live in 70 plus cities, the firm said in a regulatory filing.

Hero MotoCorp | Two-wheeler maker on Tuesday reported a 6.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit at Rs 711.1 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 686 crore. Total revenue stood at Rs 8,031 crore during the period under review, up 1.9 percent against Rs 7,883 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Adani Green | The Adani group company reported a 110 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 103 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,973 crore during the period under review, up 41 percent year-on-year.

Vodafone Idea | Debt-ridden telecom operator on Tuesday approved the allotment of equity shares worth Rs 16,133 crore to the government, which post-allocation has become the largest shareholder with a 33.44 percent stake in the company. The shares have been allocated to the government in lieu of conversion of interest dues arising from deferment of adjusted gross revenue and spectrum auction payments, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd | The company emerged as the lowest bidder for automatic block signalling on Madar-Sakhun Section (51.13 Km) of Jaipur division over North Western Railway. The project cost is Rs 69.48 crores.

Ambuja Cements | The company on Tuesday reported a 46.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in standalone net profit at Rs 369 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022, on higher sales volume. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 252 crore. Total revenue stood at Rs 4,128.5 crore during the period under review, up 10.5 percent against Rs 3,735 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Blue Star | Air conditioning and commercial refrigeration firm on Tuesday said it had detected a cyber-attack at certain locations but has not found any material impact on the operations of the company due to this incident. "This is to inform you that the company had detected a cyber-attack at certain locations. The technical team had taken all necessary precautions to retrieve and restore the systems. We have not found any material impact on the operations of the company due to this incident," it said in an exchange filing.

Muthoot Finance | The country's largest standalone gold finance company on Tuesday announced a Rs 500 crore-debt fundraising through public issuance of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures. The NCD (Non-Convertible Debenture) issue will be open from February 8 till March 3. To attract more retail customers, the return is 8.25-8.60 percent, which is 35-50 basis points more than its last issue, which was the 29th from its stable.

Axis Bank | Axis Mutual Fund on Tuesday announced a new open-ended target maturity index fund that will invest in the constituents of Crisil IBX 50:50 gilt plus SDL (state government bonds) index fund. The new fund opens for subscription on Wednesday and closes on February 21. The fund matures on September 30, 2027, Axis AMC said in a statement. The investment objective of the new scheme, which has no exit load, is to provide investment returns corresponding to the total returns of the securities as represented by the index before expenses, subject to tracking errors.

Ramco Systems | Enterprise aviation software provider on Tuesday said it has bagged an order from global engineering services and technology solutions company Nova Systems to offer its aviation software 'Aviation M&E MRO Suite V5.9.' The aviation software provided by Ramco Systems would cover aviation manufacturing, maintenance, supply chain management and compliance management among others to Nova Systems under the deal.

NDTV | Media firm on Tuesday reported a 49.76 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.05 crore for the quarter that ended December 2022. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 29.96 crore during the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by NDTV, which is now controlled by the Adani group. Its revenue from operations was down 9.44 percent to Rs 105.37 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 116.36 crore a year ago.