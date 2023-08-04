CNBC TV18
Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, Lupin, LIC Housing Finance and more

Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, Lupin, LIC Housing Finance and more

Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, Lupin, LIC Housing Finance and more
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Aug 4, 2023

Here are the top stocks to watch out for in the trade:

Bharti Airtel | Telecom operator on Thursday reported a flat net profit of Rs 1,612.5 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. The total revenue stood at Rs 37,440 crore during the period under review, up 14.1 percent against Rs 32,805 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

LIC Housing Finance | Mortgage lender on Thursday reported a 43 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 1,323.7 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. Net interest income (NII) increased 38.4 percent, coming at Rs 2,252.3 crore against Rs 1,627.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY23.

Eicher Motors | Commercial vehicles maker on Thursday reported a 50.4 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 918.3 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 3,986.4 crore during the period under review, up 17.3 percent against Rs 3,397.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Cummins | Engine and related parts manufacturer on Thursday reported a 58.6 percent year-on-year jump in standalone net profit at Rs 315.7 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 2,208.7 crore during the period under review, up 30.9 percent against Rs 1,687 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Radico Khaitan | Liquor maker on Thursday reported a 10.2 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 68.3 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 953.9 crore during the period under review, up 26.4 percent against Rs 757.4 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Deepak Nitrite | Speciality chemicals maker on Thursday reported a 36.1 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 149.9 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,768.3 crore during the period under review, falling 14.1 percent against Rs 2,058 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Torrent Power | The company on Thursday entered into an agreement with subsidiaries of Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Private Ltd (SPCPL) for the supply of 132 MW solar power in Gujarat. The estimated project cost of the 132 MW project is Rs 700 crore, TPL said in a statement. Torrent Power's installed renewable capacity is 1.18 GW, and total power generation capacity is 4.2 GW.

Gulf Oil Lubricants | Lubes maker on Thursday reported a 20.8 percent growth in standalone Profit After Tax at Rs 68.30 crore in the June quarter. Net revenue for the quarter grew 14.90 percent to Rs 811.71 crore. The company said it achieved record revenues for the quarter in relatively challenging conditions in the after-market.

Lupin | The company's milestone income in the month of July came at Rs 205.3 crore, AbbVie aids earnings. EBITDA margin at the highest level in five quarters. At 18 percent, margin is close to the exit run-rate guidance for financial year 2024. US sales at $181 million compared to estimates of up to $182 million. India business grew above 9 percent for second straight quarter.

X