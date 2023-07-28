Stocks to Watch: Bharat Electronics, Sona BLW , Lupin, Indus Towers, Shyam Metalics and more

SUMMARY Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade today:

Bharat Electronics | Navratna defence PSU on Thursday reported a 23 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 530.8 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the first quarter, the total revenue stood at Rs 3,510.8, up 12.8 percent as against Rs 3,112.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Brookfield India REIT | The country's first publicly traded real estate investment trust Brookfield India Real Estate Trust on Thursday launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue to raise Rs 1,500 crore. The SEBI floor price is Rs 265.79 apiece, but the indicative offer price is at Rs 252.5 per share, which is at a 4.1 percent discount to Thursday's close of Rs 263.25 apiece on the NSE.

Indus Towers | India's largest mobile tower company on Thursday reported a nearly three-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,348 crore for the June 2023 quarter. Its revenue grew three percent during the reported quarter to Rs 7,076 crore compared to Rs 6,897 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Shyam Metalics | Integrated metal producer on Thursday reported a 42.8 percent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 237.4 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 3,306.8 crore during the period under review, up 2.6 percent against Rs 3,223.2 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Macrotech Developers | Realty firm on Thursday reported a 34 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 179.2 crore for the June 2023 quarter on lower income. The total income fell to Rs 1,671.8 crore in the April-June quarter of 2023-24 from Rs 2,675.8 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Ajanta Pharma | Drug firm on Thursday reported a 19.2 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 208.1 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,021 crore during the period under review, up 7.4 percent against Rs 950.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Sona BLW Precision | Auto-component maker on Thursday reported a 47.8 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 112 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, the total revenue stood at Rs 731.3 crore during the period under review, up 25.2 percent against Rs 584.2 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

IHCL | Tata Group-backed company on Thursday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 222.4 crore for the quarter ended June, up 30.8 percent year-on-year, mainly on the back of a double-digit revenue growth. The hospitality group had reported a profit of Rs 170.1 crore during the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Sundram Fasteners | Auto components maker on Thursday reported a consolidated profit for the April-June quarter at Rs 128.74 crore, the company said on Thursday. The company, in a BSE filing said, it incurred capital expenditure for the quarter that ended June 30, 2023, in line with its planned capital expenditure of Rs 300 crore for the financial year 2023-24.

Lupin | Drug firm on Thursday said the company has received correspondence from the US FDA that it has now addressed the concerns raised in the warning letter for its facilities in Goa and Pithampur Unit-2, Indore. This comes after the satisfactory evaluation of the corrective actions taken by the company in response to the Warning Letter that was issued on November 6, 2017.