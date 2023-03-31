English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks NewsStocks to watch: BEL, GR Infra, Lupin, PNB, Tata Power and more

Stocks to watch: BEL, GR Infra, Lupin, PNB, Tata Power and more

Stocks to watch: BEL, GR Infra, Lupin, PNB, Tata Power and more
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Mar 31, 2023 7:08:54 AM IST (Published)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Stocks to Watch: Shares of BEL, Lupin, PNB, among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on March 31 -

Bharat Electronics Ltd, BEL, ministry of defence, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count1 / 8

Bharat Electronics Ltd | The Ministry of Defence has signed 12 contracts worth Rs 8,194 crore with the defence PSU for the three armed forces. These include a fire control system, software defined radio, HD VLF HF receiver for the Navy, a weapon locating radar, automated air defence control and reporting system, fire detection and suppressing system for the Army, and EW suite equipment for medium lift helicopter and AMC for Akash missile system for the airforce.

G R Infraprojects, NHAI, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count2 / 8

G R Infraprojects | The company has secured letter of award for five projects from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) worth over Rs 44,000 crore. The company emerged as the L‐1 bidder fo​r construction of four lane highway worth Rs 847.87 crore.

Maharashtra Seamless, ONGC, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count3 / 8

Maharashtra Seamless | The company has bagged orders from ONGC with cumulative basic value of Rs 537 crore for supply of seamless casing pipes.

PNB, fundraise, Punjab National Bank, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count4 / 8

Punjab National Bank | The board of the lender approved raising up to Rs 12,000 crore via bond issue in one or more tranches. Rs 7,000 crore will be raised via issuance of additional tier-I bonds, and Rs 5,000 crore via Basel III-complaint tier-II bonds.

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 8

Lupin | The US FDA has issued Form 483 with 10 observations for the company's Pithampur unit-2 manufacturing facility. The US drug regulator inspected the facility from March 21-29, 2023.

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 8

PVR | The cinema company has opened a four screen multiplex in Telangana and a five screen multiplex in Dehradun.

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 8

Aurobindo Pharma | The UN-backed Medicines Patent Pool has inked a sublicensing agreements with the company and two other pharmas, Cipla and Viatris, for manufacturing generic variants of HIV prevention medication.

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 8

Tata Power | Tata Power Solar Systems Limited has received letter of award worth Rs 1,755 crore to set up 300 MW solar project for NLC India Limited in the state of Rajasthan.​

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Reliance Industries shareholders to meet on May 2 to approve Jio Financial demerger

Next Article

Wall Street advances over 1% with tech stocks leading the charge

arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X