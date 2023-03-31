Stocks to watch: BEL, GR Infra, Lupin, PNB, Tata Power and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of BEL, Lupin, PNB, among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on March 31 -

Bharat Electronics Ltd | The Ministry of Defence has signed 12 contracts worth Rs 8,194 crore with the defence PSU for the three armed forces. These include a fire control system, software defined radio, HD VLF HF receiver for the Navy, a weapon locating radar, automated air defence control and reporting system, fire detection and suppressing system for the Army, and EW suite equipment for medium lift helicopter and AMC for Akash missile system for the airforce.

G R Infraprojects | The company has secured letter of award for five projects from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) worth over Rs 44,000 crore. The company emerged as the L‐1 bidder fo​r construction of four lane highway worth Rs 847.87 crore.

Maharashtra Seamless | The company has bagged orders from ONGC with cumulative basic value of Rs 537 crore for supply of seamless casing pipes.

Punjab National Bank | The board of the lender approved raising up to Rs 12,000 crore via bond issue in one or more tranches. Rs 7,000 crore will be raised via issuance of additional tier-I bonds, and Rs 5,000 crore via Basel III-complaint tier-II bonds.

Lupin | The US FDA has issued Form 483 with 10 observations for the company's Pithampur unit-2 manufacturing facility. The US drug regulator inspected the facility from March 21-29, 2023.

PVR | The cinema company has opened a four screen multiplex in Telangana and a five screen multiplex in Dehradun.

Aurobindo Pharma | The UN-backed Medicines Patent Pool has inked a sublicensing agreements with the company and two other pharmas, Cipla and Viatris, for manufacturing generic variants of HIV prevention medication.

Tata Power | Tata Power Solar Systems Limited has received letter of award worth Rs 1,755 crore to set up 300 MW solar project for NLC India Limited in the state of Rajasthan.​