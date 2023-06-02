Stocks to Watch: Bank of Maharashtra, Adani Enterprises, AstraZeneca, Dish TV and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Adani Enterprises, Info Edge, AstraZeneca, Dish TV among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on June 2.

1 / 10

Bank of Maharashtra| The Pune-based state-run lender launched a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue on Thursday, June 1 to raise funds from institutional investors. The floor price of the issue has been fixed at Rs 29.98 per share, a discount of five percent from it's previous closing price.

2 / 10

Adani Enterprises | Adani Road Transport, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has decided to terminate the pact to purchase Macquarie Asia Infrastructure Fund's toll road portfolio in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat for Rs 3,110 crore. Additionally, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE have removed the securities of Adani Enterprises from the short-term ASM framework.

3 / 10

Info Edge | The company on Thursday, said its wholly owned subsidiary Allcheckdeals India Private Ltd's (AIPL) loan of Rs 280 crore to 4B Networks is fully impaired. AIPL is initiating a forensic audit into the affairs of 4B Networks and has appointed Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP as the forensic auditor to probe the matter and will be supported and assisted by Saraf and Partners Law Offices, legal advisors to the company.

4 / 10

AstraZeneca | The pharma major received the nod from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, Directorate General of Health Services, to import tremelimumab (Imjudo) concentrate. It is used for certain type of liver tumour.

5 / 10

Dish TV | Direct-to-home operator informed that the notice issued by Vis Legis Law Practice on behalf of minority shareholders for holding an extraordinary general meeting of the company is invalid. This comes after a group of minority shareholders of Dish TV send a notice to call an EGM of the company, raising concerns over corporate governance issues, seeking reconstitution of the board and removal of two independent directors questioning their independence.

6 / 10

NHPC | State-owned hydro power giant on Thursday inked an initial pact with Nepalese utility Vidhyut Utpadan Company for developing a 480 MW Phukot Karnali hydroelectric project.

7 / 10

Aster DM Healthcare | Healthcare services provider entered into a hospital operation and management agreement with Padmavathy Medical Foundation (PMF). PMF is a 130-bed tertiary super specialty hospital situated in Sasthamkotta, Kollam District, Kerala.

8 / 10

Paras Defence | The company on Thursday said it has entered into a joint venture agreement with CONTROP Precision Technologies Ltd, Israel, with the purpose of undertaking business of manufacturing, implementation of Integrated Logistics Support after sale support, training, etc, in the electro-optic or infra-red systems.

9 / 10

Aditya Birla Capital | The company on Thursday said its board has approved preferential issuance of Rs 1,250 crore to its promoter and promoter group entity at Rs 165 per share. Of the Rs 1,250 crore fundraising, Grasim will be issued Rs 1,000 crore shares and Surya Kiran Investments Rs 250 crore.

10 / 10

Auto Stocks | Stocks of companies like Tata Motors, TVS Motor and Hero MotoCorp will be in focus on May sales numbers.