Stocks to Watch: Bank of Maharashtra, Adani Enterprises, AstraZeneca, Dish TV and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Adani Enterprises, Info Edge, AstraZeneca, Dish TV among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on June 2.

Bank of Maharashtra| The Pune-based state-run lender launched a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue on Thursday, June 1 to raise funds from institutional investors. The floor price of the issue has been fixed at Rs 29.98 per share, a discount of five percent from it's previous closing price.

Adani Enterprises | Adani Road Transport, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has decided to terminate the pact to purchase Macquarie Asia Infrastructure Fund's toll road portfolio in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat for Rs 3,110 crore. Additionally, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE have removed the securities of Adani Enterprises from the short-term ASM framework.