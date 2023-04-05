English
Stocks To Watch: Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Zinc, Marico, HDFC Bank, Nazara Tech, Vedanta and more

Stocks To Watch: Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Zinc, Marico, HDFC Bank, Nazara Tech, Vedanta and more

Stocks To Watch: Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Zinc, Marico, HDFC Bank, Nazara Tech, Vedanta and more
By Asmita Pant  Apr 5, 2023 8:12:44 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Stocks to Watch: Shares of Marico, Dhampur Sugar, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Zinc among others will be in focus today. Here are top stocks to watch out for in trade on April 5 -

Vedanta Ltd | The mining major said its aluminium production touched record levels of 22.91 lakh tonnes during 2022-23, marginally up from 22.68 lakh tonnes in the preceding fiscal. The company termed refined metal production as "historic high" in the last financial year. The production of zinc from international business rose 22 percent year-on-year to 2.73 lakh tonne. (Read more)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd | The company's refined metal production rose three percent to the highest-ever level of 269 kilotonnes. Mined metal production and integrated zinc production increased by two percent each.

HDFC Bank Ltd | The private lender's deposits rose around 20.8 percent as of March 31, 2022, a growth of around 8.7 percent over Rs 17.3 lakh crore as of December 31, 2022. The bank's advances aggregated to approximately Rs 16 lakh crore for the quarter under review, a 16.9 percent rise year-on-year. (Read more)

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd | The NBFC said its FY23 disbursement was approximately Rs 49,500 crore, up 80 percent year-on-year. Overall loan disbursement climbed 42 percent to Rs 5,600 crore in March 2023 and the fourth quarter disbursements stood at Rs 13,750 crore registering a growth of 50 percent year-on-year. (Read more)

Marico Ltd | The company witnessed improvement in volume growth on a year-on-year basis for the quarter ended March 2023. Value added hair oil touches double-digit value growth. Consolidated revenue for the quarter under review grew in low single digits on a yearly basis.

The Federal Bank Ltd | The lender reported strong growth across key financial metrics for the quarter ended March 2023. The bank's customer deposits increased by 13.3 percent, while total deposits grew by 17.4 percent. (Read more)

The South Indian Bank Ltd | The lender reported a 16.7 percent increase in gross advances at Rs 72,107 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 against Rs 61,816 crore in the year ago period. Total deposits rose 2.8 percent, while CASA increased 2.1 percent for the quarter under review. CASA ratio came at 32.97 percent vs 33.21 percent in the year ago period.

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd | The company's board declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per share and a special dividend of Rs 1 per share for financial year 2023.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd | The SFB reported 21 percent growth in gross advances at Rs 6,115 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 against Rs 5,063 crore in the year ago period. Disbursements rose 72 percent, and total deposits rose 34 percent.

IndusInd Bank Ltd | The lender reported a 15 percent rise in total deposits at Rs 3.36 lakh crore. The bank recorded a 21 percent year-on-year increase in net advances.

Nazara Technologies Ltd  | Nodwin International Pte. Ltd, a subsidiary of the gaming startup, has signed a definitive agreements for the acquisition of 51 percent stake in Singapore-based Branded Pte. Ltd for Rs 10.7 crore.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd | The hospitality company signed a licence agreement for a 88-room property, named Peninsula Suites, in Whitefield, Bengaluru. (Read more)

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd | The company has partnered with Xavier School of Management (XLRI), to launch an executive diploma in advanced business strategies for CXOs. The one-year program, commencing on July 29, 2023, will be conducted in a hybrid mode via a combination of on-campus sessions and live classes online.

NBCC (India) Ltd | The construction company bagged an order for construction of an 88.58-km border and road in Mizoram along the Indo Bangladesh Border at a cost of Rs 448.02 crore by the department of border management.

RailTel Corporation of India Ltd | The telecommunications company has received a contract from Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation for implementation and management of electronic knowledge network in academic/administrative buildings of government engineering colleges and polytechnic institutes under Department of Science & Technology for Rs 76.10 crore. Additionally, the company has secured an order from National Informatics Centre Services Inc for installation, testing and commissioning of 4 Mbps lease line at 19 sites for Rs 38.95 crore.

