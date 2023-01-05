Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Marico, RBL Bank, HPCL, NTPC, SJVN and more

SUMMARY From Bajaj Finance to Adani Ports and Marico, here are the stocks to watch out for in today's trading session.

Bajaj Finance | Records highest ever quarterly increase in customer franchise at 3.1 million for the December quarter. AUM during the December quarter grew by nearly Rs 12,500 crore to Rs 2.31 lakh crore. New loans booked at 7.8 million. Deposit book during the quarter at nearly Rs 43,000 crore from Rs 30,481 crore. Net liquidity surplus of Rs 12,750 crore.

Marico | India business posts mid-single-digit volume growth during the December quarter. The sector witnessed some improvement in demand which was more visible in specific categories buoyed by the festive fervour and the oncoming winter season. Value Added Hair Oils had a subdued quarter, reflecting the tepid sentiment in rural and mass personal care categories. International business saw high single-digit constant currency growth. Consolidated revenue during the quarer grew in low-single-digits. Gross and operating margin may improve owing to stability in key input prices.

Adani Ports | Handled 25.1 million metric tonnes of total cargo in December, a growth of 8 percent year-on-year in container volumes. Year-to-Date in financial year 2023, total cargo volumes are at 253 million metric tonnes, up 8 percent from last year.

RBL Bank | Gross Advances for the December quarter rise 14 percent year-on-year, while total deposits increased by 11 percent. CASA ratio stood at 36.6 percent from 34.4 percent last year. Liquidity Coverage Ratio is down to 144 percent from 146 percent last year.

HPCL | Forays into the petrochemical business with the pre-marketing of HP DURAPOL brand polymers. The sale of polymers was commenced to an end customer on January 3.

NTPC | NTPC Green Energy signs non-binding MoU with HPCL for development of renewable energy-based power projects and supply of 400 MW round the clock renewable power for HPCL's requirements.

IRB Infra | Approves stock split of one share of Rs 10 into 10 shares of Re 1. Record date for the same will be determined later.

SJVN | Government approves investment of Rs 2,614 crore for 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project in Himachal Pradesh. The project is scheduled to be commissioned within 63 months of the commencement of construction and shall generate 1,382 million units annually. It will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1.1 million tonnes annually.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services | Reserve Bank of India has lifted its restriction on recoveries via outsourcing. The restrictions were put in place on September 22 last year.

KIMS | Board approves raising of funds worth Rs 300 crore through the issue of NCDs in one or more tranches over a period of time. The fund raising is subject to shareholder approval.