Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Auto, Tata Consumer, Dalmia Bharat, AU Small Finance Bank and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Bajaj Auto, Dalmia Bharat, Rallis, Cipla, M&M along with others will be in focus today. Apart from these, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life, Maruti, SBI Life will report their quarterly numbers today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in today's trade:

Bajaj Auto | The company on Tuesday reported a 2.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 1,433 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,469 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a net profit of Rs 1,386 crore for the quarter under review. The board has approved a dividend of Rs 140 per share for FY23.

Tata Consumer Products | The Tata company reported a net profit of Rs 289.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 against CNBC-TV18 estimate of Rs 265 crore. The revenue came at Rs 3,618.7 crore, while EBITDA came at 511.6 crore. EBITDA Margin came at 14.1 percent vs the estimate of 13.4 percent for the quarter under review. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 8.45 per share.

Dalmia Bharat | Cement maker on Tuesday said the company has reported a 121 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 589 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 266 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 301 crore for the quarter under review.

AU Small Finance Bank | Jaipur-based bank on Tuesday reported a 22.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 424.6 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023, its highest-ever quarterly profit. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 346.1 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 398.8 crore for the quarter under review.

Mahindra Lifespace | Realty firm on Tuesday reported a 99.6 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March. Its net profit stood at Rs 137.66 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose to Rs 270.26 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 155.02 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding financial year.

Rallis India | The company on Tuesday, reported a loss of Rs 69.13 crore during the quarter ending March 31. The company had reported a loss of Rs 14.13 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2021-22, Rallis India said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations of the company witnessed a growth of 2.97 percent during the quarter under review at Rs 522.62 crore compared to Rs 507.54 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

IHCL | The company on Tuesday announced that it has signed its second Taj Hotel in Kochi, Kerala. The Taj brand, which was established in 1903, has clocked a century with the addition of this 211-key property, IHCL said in a statement. "This is a momentous occasion as Taj's portfolio will offer 100 hotels across India and in key international destinations.

JK Tyre & Industries | The company on Tuesday said it has developed a passenger car radial tyre with 80 percent sustainable, recycled and renewable material. The company said the tyre has been developed based on decade-long research and will deliver performance comparable to that of a standard radial tyre while registering a lower carbon footprint. JK Tyre said the "Ux Green" tyre was tested extensively indoors and outdoor, on roads as well as on test tracks to validate the performance.

Mahindra & Mahindra | The company on Tuesday said it is looking to fully utilise its production capacity of commercial vehicles in the 2-3.5 tonne payload category in the current fiscal. The company may also look at adding some additional capacity as per the market situation. Mahindra currently rolls out around 17,500 units of vehicles with a payload capacity ranging between 2 and 3.5 tonnes per month from its plants in Kandivali and Chakan in Maharashtra.

Cipla | The company's arm Madison Pharmaceuticals Inc in Delaware, US, to be dissolved from April 28, 2023. Madison is a dormant entity, and this dissolution will not affect the performance/ revenue of the company.