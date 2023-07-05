Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Auto, LTIMindtree, Indian Oil, RBL Bank, Bandhan Bank, Samvardhana Motherson, Genus Power and more

SUMMARY From Samvardhana Motherson's latest acquisition to business updates from RBL Bank, Bandhan Bank and AU Small Finance Bank - here are the top stocks to watch out for in Wednesday's trading session.

1 / 13

IOC | State-owned refiner on Tuesday said its board would consider raising capital through a rights issue of equity shares to meet the capital expenditure plan for its various projects on July 7. The move follows BPCL's announcement of a rights issue worth Rs 18,000 crore.

2 / 13

IndusInd Bank | Net advances for June quarter up 21 percent to Rs 2.89 lakh crore. Deposits up 15 percent year-on-year to Rs 3.36 lakh crore. CASA Ratio at 40.1 percent from 43.2 percent last year. Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amount to 1.5 lakh crore from 1.43 lakh crore as of March 31, 2023.

3 / 13

Genus Power | Signs definitive agreements with Gem View Investment Pte Ltd., an affiliate of GIC Singapore to set up a platform for undertaking advanced metering infrastructure service provider concessions. GIC will hold 74 percent stake in the platform. Initial pipeline will have a capital outlay of $2 billion. Genus will be the exclusive supplier to the platform for smart meters and associated services. Chiswick Investment, another GIC affiliate will invest up to Rs 519 crore via preferential warrant allotment, which, when converted, will translated into a 15 percent stake in Genus Power.

4 / 13

AU Small Finance Bank | Deposits up 26.9 percent year-on-year to Rs 69,315 crore. Advances up 29 percent year-on-year to Rs 63,635 crore. CASA ratio at 35 percent from 38.8 percent year-on-year and 35 percent sequentially.

5 / 13

RBL Bank | Deposits up 8.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 85,638 crore. Advances up 20.4 percent from last year to Rs 74,792 crore. CASA ratio at 37.28 percent from 36 percent year-on-year and 27.36 percent in March. Liquidity Credit Ratio at 129 percent from 149 percent year-on-year and 126 percent in March.

6 / 13

Bandhan Bank | Deposits up 16.6 percent from last year to Rs 1.08 lakh crore. Retail deposits up 10.6 percent during the quarter, while bulk deposits rise 55.4 percent year-on-year. CASA ratio at 36 percent from 43.2 percent year-on-year and 39.3 percent in March. In other news, CFO Sunil Samdani quit to pursue professional opportunities outside the bank.

7 / 13

Samvardhana Motherson International | Auto component maker on Tuesday said it will acquire an 81 percent stake in Yachiyo Industry Co. Ltd. via a 100 percent subsidiary of SMRP BV. Yachiyo Industry is a publicly listed (Tokyo Stock Exchange) subsidiary of Honda Motor Co Ltd, which comprises four and two-wheeler businesses, the company said in an exchange filing. The entire 100 percent of the business is valued at 22.9 billion Yen.

8 / 13

Bajaj Auto | India's third-largest two-wheeler maker is teaming up with UK's Triumph Motorcycles to introduce their new range of 400cc motorcycles. The launch is scheduled today and these bikes are expected to have a big impact both in Indian and global markets. According to sources, Bajaj Auto plans to keep the price of these motorcycles below Rs 3 lakh, with a possible price tag of around Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

9 / 13

Macrotech Developers | Realty firm on Tuesday said the company achieved its best-ever first quarter pre-sales of Rs 3,350 crore showing a growth of 17 percent on a year-on-year basis. The company said collections were Rs 2,400 crore for the first quarter and it was impacted by seasonal factors such as summer vacations and monsoon.

10 / 13

Strides Pharma | Stelis Biopharma Ltd and biologics arm of Strides Pharma Science Ltd on Tuesday said they are divesting the multi-modal manufacturing facility at Bommasandra Industrial Area, Bengaluru on a slump sale basis for a gross value of Rs 702 crore to Biocon's arm Syngene International.

11 / 13

LTIMindtree | Will replace HDFC Ltd. in the Nifty 50 index from July 13. According to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research, the move will result in net inflows between $125 million to $130 million. While there would be total inflows between $170 million to $180 million, that would be adjusted for net outflows of $50 million due to its exit from the Nifty Next 50 index. Adjustments for the same will take place on July 12.

12 / 13

Suzlon Energy | After recent rights issue, board to consider fund raising on July 7.

13 / 13

Lemon Tree Hotels | Hospitality firm on Tuesday said it has signed a licence agreement for a 48-room property in Udaipur, Rajasthan, under the company's brand, 'Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels.' The property will feature 48 rooms, banquet facilities, a restaurant, a bar, meeting rooms, a banquet hall, a fitness centre, and other public areas.