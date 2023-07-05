CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks NewsStocks to Watch: Bajaj Auto, LTIMindtree, Indian Oil, RBL Bank, Bandhan Bank, Samvardhana Motherson, Genus Power and more

Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Auto, LTIMindtree, Indian Oil, RBL Bank, Bandhan Bank, Samvardhana Motherson, Genus Power and more

Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Auto, LTIMindtree, Indian Oil, RBL Bank, Bandhan Bank, Samvardhana Motherson, Genus Power and more
Read Time4 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Hormaz Fatakia  Jul 5, 2023 5:35:18 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

From Samvardhana Motherson's latest acquisition to business updates from RBL Bank, Bandhan Bank and AU Small Finance Bank - here are the top stocks to watch out for in Wednesday's trading session.

IOC, stocks to watch, top stocks
Image count1 / 13
Show More
Show More

IOC | State-owned refiner on Tuesday said its board would consider raising capital through a rights issue of equity shares to meet the capital expenditure plan for its various projects on July 7. The move follows BPCL's announcement of a rights issue worth Rs 18,000 crore.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 13
Show More
Show More

IndusInd Bank | Net advances for June quarter up 21 percent to Rs 2.89 lakh crore. Deposits up 15 percent year-on-year to Rs 3.36 lakh crore. CASA Ratio at 40.1 percent from 43.2 percent last year. Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amount to 1.5 lakh crore from 1.43 lakh crore as of March 31, 2023.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 13
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X