Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Auto, LTIMindtree, Indian Oil, RBL Bank, Bandhan Bank, Samvardhana Motherson, Genus Power and more

IOC | State-owned refiner on Tuesday said its board would consider raising capital through a rights issue of equity shares to meet the capital expenditure plan for its various projects on July 7. The move follows BPCL's announcement of a rights issue worth Rs 18,000 crore.

IndusInd Bank | Net advances for June quarter up 21 percent to Rs 2.89 lakh crore. Deposits up 15 percent year-on-year to Rs 3.36 lakh crore. CASA Ratio at 40.1 percent from 43.2 percent last year. Retail deposits and deposits from small business customers amount to 1.5 lakh crore from 1.43 lakh crore as of March 31, 2023.