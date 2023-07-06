Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Marico, Adani Wilmar, Tata Power, Solara and More

SUMMARY From KEC International winning orders to Biocon moving ahead on the Viatris integration, here are the stocks you should keep an eye out for ahead of today's session.

Bajaj Auto | MD Rajiv Bajaj told CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday that the 350cc segment represents a huge opportunity for any brand. Exports will go to all Triumph markets across the world but difficult to estimate export volumes currently. Triumphs will be sold only via their dealerships. He also said that they may get involved with more brands in the future, and that Bajaj Auto is sitting on a lot of cash.

Marico | Marico | Domestic volumes grew in low single digits during the June quarter. The management expects a visible pick-up from the coming quarter. International business maintained healthy growth momentum. However, consolidated revenue declined in low-single digits. Remains confident of resuming an upward trajectory across key growth parameters.. The company noted that demand trends in the FMCG sector remained stable during the quarter, although signs of improvement on a sequential basis were not clearly visible.

Adani Wilmar | Strong quarter of 25 percent volume growth. Sale of branded products both in edible oil and foods is stronger compared to overall sales of respective segments. Revenue growth has been over 30 percent year-on-year. Sales value drops from last year due to sharp fall in edible oil prices. Both urban and rural areas have witnessed strong demand. Oil and foods business saw volume growth of 50 percent year-on-year.

KEC International | Wins orders worth Rs 1,042 crore across various businesses. Railways business wins a signalling and telecommunication project in SAARC, Civil business wins an order in the metal & mining segment from a reputed Indian steel player, while the T&D business has won orders for projects in India, Middle East, Europe and Americas.

Tata Power | The company on Wednesday said it received an order worth Rs 1,744 crore to implement the smart metering project in Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Company. The project will span over a period of 10 years.

Solara Active Pharma | To raise Rs 450 crore through rights issue to the eligible shareholders. Record date for the same will be determined at a later date. Board has also formed a rights issue committee to complete the details of the process.

Biocon | Biocon Biologics Ltd on Wednesday said the company has completed the integration of the acquired biosimilars business in over 70 countries. It said the deal is effective from July 1, 2023. The existing commercialised portfolio of biosimilars now part of Biocon Biologics’ commercial organisation includes bTrastuzumab, bPegfilgrastim, bBevacizumab, bGlargine, bAspart, bAdalimumab, and bEtanercept.

IndiGo | Indian low-cost carrier on Wednesday announced Azerbaijan’s capital city Baku as its thirtieth international destination. The airline has decided to provide flight services to Baku four times a week from Delhi. The flights would operate from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport to Baku’s Heydar Aliyev International Airport beginning on August 11, 2023.