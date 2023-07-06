Stocks to Watch: Bajaj Auto, Eicher Motors, Marico, Adani Wilmar, Tata Power, Solara and More

SUMMARY From KEC International winning orders to Biocon moving ahead on the Viatris integration, here are the stocks you should keep an eye out for ahead of today's session.

Bajaj Auto | MD Rajiv Bajaj told CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday that the 350cc segment represents a huge opportunity for any brand. Exports will go to all Triumph markets across the world but difficult to estimate export volumes currently. Triumphs will be sold only via their dealerships. He also said that they may get involved with more brands in the future, and that Bajaj Auto is sitting on a lot of cash.

Marico | Marico | Domestic volumes grew in low single digits during the June quarter. The management expects a visible pick-up from the coming quarter. International business maintained healthy growth momentum. However, consolidated revenue declined in low-single digits. Remains confident of resuming an upward trajectory across key growth parameters.. The company noted that demand trends in the FMCG sector remained stable during the quarter, although signs of improvement on a sequential basis were not clearly visible.