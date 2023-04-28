Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Godrej Consumer Products and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Adani, LTIMindtree among others will be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on April 28 -

ACC | Cement maker on Thursday reported a decline of 40.53 percent in its consolidated net profit at Rs 235.66 crore for the quarter ended March 2023. The company had posted a profit of Rs 396.33 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, said ACC, now a part of Adani Cement, in a BSE filing. Its total revenue from operations during the quarter under review was at Rs 4,790.91 crore, up 8.23 percent, as against Rs 4,426.54 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Axis Bank | The private sector lender on Thursday reported a net loss of Rs 5,728.4 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023, due to the acquisition of the retail consumer business of CitiIndia. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 4,117.8 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a loss of Rs 5,739.3 crore for the quarter under review.

Tech Mahindra | The company reported earnings for the January to March 2023 quarter on April 27 during which it recorded a net profit of Rs 1,117 crore, lower than CNBC-TV18 poll expectation of Rs 1,275 crore. The IT giant’s net profit has dropped 13.8 percent from Rs 1,296.6 crore in the October to December 2022 quarter. Tech Mahindra’s revenue for Q4 at Rs 13,718.2 crore, too came in slightly lower than analysts' poll projection of Rs 13,788 crore.

Wipro | The company reported US Dollar revenue of $2,823 million, in-line with estimates. In rupee terms, revenue stood at Rs 23,190 crore, which was marginally lower than the Rs 23,317 crore expectation of a CNBC-TV18 poll. The company also announced share buyback of Rs 12,000 crore, highest in previous four instances.

Godrej Consumer Products | The company will be acquiring the FMCG business of Raymond Consumer Care for a cash consideration of Rs 2,825 crore. The transaction is expected to be completed by May 10, 2023. The acquisition, intended to drive profitable growth, will be done on a slump sale basis.

Adani Enterprises | Billionaire tycoon Gautam Adani's Group is looking to raise $1-1.5 billion for financing new green energy projects in the conglomerate's biggest borrowing since the group came under attack from a US short seller in January. The group recently held a roadshow in Singapore, followed by another two-day roadshow in Hong Kong, talking to global financial institutions for the fundraising, sources with knowledge of the development said.

SBI | The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday said it has raised $750 million through bonds to fund offshore business growth. The bank said acting through its London Branch, priced a 5-year $750 million bond issuance at a coupon rate of 4.875 percent. The bonds are benchmarked against a 5-year US treasury and priced at a spread of 145 bp over the benchmark, the bank said.

LTIMindtree | The company on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,113.7 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,108 crore. In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 8,691 crore during the period under review, up 22 percent against Rs 7,128 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Suzlon | Energy solution provider on Thursday announced that it has bagged a 39-MW wind power project from Thermax Group company First Energy. This order is part of a 100-MW wind-solar hybrid project by First Energy 5 Pvt Ltd, a company statement said. Suzlon will install 13 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a hybrid lattice tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each.

IOC | Tesla Power USA on Thursday said it has inked an agreement with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) to sell and service batteries at the state-owned firm's petrol pumps. The partnership will enable Tesla Power to sell and service batteries at over 36,000 IOCL petrol pumps across India, the US-based firm said in a statement.