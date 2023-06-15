Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, Persistent, SJVN, HCLTech and more

SUMMARY Top stocks to watch out for on June 15:

1 / 9

Axis Bank | Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that the Boston-based private equity firm, Bain Capital, is planning to sell its stake in the lender for up to $267 million.

2 / 9

Dilip Buildcon | The company announced that its subsidiary 'DBL Chandikhole Bhadrak Highways Limited' has completed the project "Rehabilitation and Up-gradation to Six-Laning of Chandikhole-Bhadrak. The company has received the letter of Completion Certificate from the authority for the project worth Rs 1,522 crores.



3 / 9

SJVN Limited | The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) for the development of 5,000 MW Renewable Energy Projects in Maharashtra. The company and MAHAGENCO will jointly participate in tenders issued by the Government of Maharashtra for the renovation and modernization of small hydro power stations operated by MAHAGENCO.

4 / 9

Indian Overseas Bank | The Asset Liability Management Committee of the bank reviewed the Base Rate workings and decided to increase Base Rate by 20 bps to 9.10 percent from the existing of 8.90 percent. The new base rate will be effective from June 15, 2023 until further review.

5 / 9

Persistent | The Digital Engineering company has announced Zenith Tier Partnership with Zscaler to assist clients in strengthening and modernizing their security posture with a zero-trust security model amid the global increase in cyberattacks. Zenith tier is the highest level of partnership in the Zscaler partner program.

6 / 9

Tega | The NCLT has approved corporate restructuring of promoter group companies including Nihal Fiscal Services Private Limited (NFSPL), Tega Industries Limited (the "Company"), Marudhar Food & Credit Limited (MFCL), and MM Group Holdings Private Limited.

7 / 9

Hero | The motorcycle and scooter manufacturer launched Xtreme 160R 4V available in three variants of Standard, Connected 2.0, and Pro variant with Upside Down forks at Hero MotoCorp showrooms across the country at a price points of Rs 127,300/- (Standard), Rs 132,800/- (Connected 2.0) and Rs 136,500 (Pro) respectively.

8 / 9

HCLTech | The company announced expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud to help enterprises leverage generative artificial intelligence (AI) and develop joint solutions powered by Google Cloud’s generative AI technologies. The GenAI CoE will draw from AI expertise embedded in HCLTech Cloud Native Labs in London, Dallas and Noida (India).

9 / 9

KRBL | The company announced the commencement of commercial production at its new plant at Anjar, Gujarat.