Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, Persistent, SJVN, HCLTech and more

SUMMARY Top stocks to watch out for on June 15:

Axis Bank | Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that the Boston-based private equity firm, Bain Capital, is planning to sell its stake in the lender for up to $267 million.

Dilip Buildcon | The company announced that its subsidiary 'DBL Chandikhole Bhadrak Highways Limited' has completed the project "Rehabilitation and Up-gradation to Six-Laning of Chandikhole-Bhadrak. The company has received the letter of Completion Certificate from the authority for the project worth Rs 1,522 crores.

