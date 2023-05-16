Stocks to Watch: Astral, Coromandel International, Berger Paints, Pfizer and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Wipro, PVR Inox, IIFCL, Suryoday SFB among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 16 -

Astral | PVC pipes and plastic products maker on Monday reported a 45.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 205.7 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 141.4 crore.

Coromandel International | Fertilisers and crop protection chemicals player on Monday reported a 15 percent year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 246.4 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 290 crore.

Berger Paints | The company on Monday reported a 15.56 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 186.01 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023, due to a loss from a fire incident at its Goa plant. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 220.29 crore in the January-March period a year ago.

Pfizer | Drug firm on Monday said its net profit increased by three percent to Rs 130 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. The company reported a net profit of Rs 126 crore in the January-March quarter of last year. Total income increased to Rs 604 crore in the fourth quarter as compared with Rs 567 crore in the year-ago period, Pfizer Ltd said in a regulatory filing. For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company reported a net profit of Rs 624 crore as against Rs 613 crore in FY22.

IIFCL | The company on Monday reported a two-fold jump in standalone net profit to Rs 1,076 crore for the fiscal ended March 2023 aided by an increase in lending and reduction of bad loans. The state-owned infrastructure finance company had earned a net profit of Rs 514 crore in the previous fiscal. The company recorded the highest ever profit, recovery, sanction and disbursement furthering turnaround performance that began three years ago, IIFCL managing director PR Jaishankar said while announcing annual financial numbers.

UltraTech Cement | The country's largest cement maker on Monday, said its wholly owned subsidiary UltraTech Nathdwara Cement Ltd (UNCL) has commissioned a 0.8 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) brownfield cement factory at Neem Ka Thana, Rajasthan. The company along with its subsidiary now has a 17.05 MTPA grey cement capacity in Rajasthan and its total grey cement manufacturing capacity, including that of UNCL, now stands at 129.95 MTPA in India.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank | Maharashtra-based lender on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 38.9 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the bank posted a net loss of Rs 48.1 crore. Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, rose 43.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 210.1 crore as compared to Rs 146.4 crore in the year-ago period,t

PVR Inox | Multiplex chain operator on Monday reported a net loss of Rs 333.4 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 105 crore, PVR said in an exchange filing. In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,143.2 crore during the period under review.

Wipro | The IT major's FullStride Cloud Studio announced partnership with Google Cloud’s Rapid Migration Program (RaMP) to help clients accelerate their journey to the cloud. Wipro will integrate its proven framework, together with artificial intelligence (AI) and automated tooling, into RaMP, which will help clients increase efficiency, agility, and time to market.