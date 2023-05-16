English
Stocks to Watch: Astral, Coromandel International, Berger Paints, Pfizer and more

Stocks to Watch: Astral, Coromandel International, Berger Paints, Pfizer and more

Stocks to Watch: Astral, Coromandel International, Berger Paints, Pfizer and more
By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 16, 2023 6:40:49 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Stocks to Watch: Shares of Wipro, PVR Inox, IIFCL, Suryoday SFB among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 16 -

Astral
Astral | PVC pipes and plastic products maker on Monday reported a 45.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 205.7 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 141.4 crore.

Coromandel International
Coromandel International | Fertilisers and crop protection chemicals player on Monday reported a 15 percent year-on-year decline in net profit to Rs 246.4 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 290 crore.

Berger Paints
