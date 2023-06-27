Stocks to Watch: Aditya Birla Capital, Bharti Airtel, Sapphire Foods India, ICICI Pru, Tech Mahindra and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Aditya Birla Capital, Sapphire Foods India, City Union Bank, Tech Mahindra among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on June 27.

Aditya Birla Capital | Sources in the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that the company is likely to raise funds up to Rs 1,750 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) soon. The issue may be launched in the next day or two, sources said. The indicative price for Aditya Birla Capital QIP is likely in the range of Rs 170-176 per share, sources said. The stock has risen nearly 17 percent on a year-to-date basis.

Bharti Airtel | Ajay Chitkara, CEO of Airtel Business, has decided to move on. He will continue with the company until the third week of August 2023.

Sapphire Foods India | In a strategic move to raise funds for expansion and growth, Sapphire Foods India, one of the leading restaurant and food services companies in the country, announced on Monday, June 26, that one of its major stakeholders is set to sell 3 million shares via a block deal, reported Bloomberg.

City Union Bank | Private sector lender on Monday said the bank's board has approved fundraising worth Rs 500 crore (including premium) via qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue. The board of directors at a meeting approved raising of further capital through the QIP route to the tune of Rs 500 crore, City Union Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Tech Mahindra | Country's fifth largest IT services exporter on Monday said its step-down subsidiary LCC France SARL has approved a proposal to divest its 49 percent holding in SARL Djazatech along with its wholly owned subsidiary EURL LCCUK Algerie on June 25, 2023.

Dish TV | Direct-to-Home operator on Monday said it has appointed Veerender Gupta as the chief technology officer of the company, as an additional director in the category of whole-time director with effect from June 26, 2023. Gupta has been appointed for a period of 3 years, from June 26, 2023, till June 25, 2026.

Sun Pharma | The company on Monday announced that its arm Sun Pharma Canada Inc. has received Health Canada approval for ABSORICA LD (isotretinoin capsules). Absorica LD is used to treat severe acne in patients 12 years of age and older.

JSW Steel | The company on Monday said JSW Vallabh Tinplate Private Ltd (JVTPL) and Vardhman Industries Ltd (VIL) have merged with JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd (JSCPL) and ceased to exist from June 26, 2023. Accordingly, JVTPL and VIL cease to exist from June 26, 2023.

IndiGo | India's largest airline in terms of market share and fleet size on Monday announced Kenya's capital Nairobi as its newest international destination from August 5. Nairobi marks IndiGo's entry to the African continent, which will be the airline's 27th international and 105th overall destination in its network.

ICICI Prudential | The company on Monday said it has received a show cause cum demand notice from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) for Rs 492.06 crore for the period July 2017 to July 2022. Further, the company mentioned that it will take appropriate steps in due course to reply to the show cause cum demand notice and contest the matter.

Godrej Properties | Real estate company on Monday said its board of directors has given the approval to issue unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 750 crore. The issuance consists of a base issue of 50,000 rated listed unsecured redeemable NCDs of the face value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 500 crore.