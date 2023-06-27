Stocks to Watch: Aditya Birla Capital, Bharti Airtel, Sapphire Foods India, ICICI Pru, Tech Mahindra and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Aditya Birla Capital, Sapphire Foods India, City Union Bank, Tech Mahindra among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on June 27.

Aditya Birla Capital | Sources in the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that the company is likely to raise funds up to Rs 1,750 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) soon. The issue may be launched in the next day or two, sources said. The indicative price for Aditya Birla Capital QIP is likely in the range of Rs 170-176 per share, sources said. The stock has risen nearly 17 percent on a year-to-date basis.

Bharti Airtel | Ajay Chitkara, CEO of Airtel Business, has decided to move on. He will continue with the company until the third week of August 2023.