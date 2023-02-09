Stocks to Watch: Adani Wilmar, Piramal Enterprises, L&T, Equitas SFB and more

SUMMARY From Adani Wilmar to L&T, here are the stocks to watch out for today.

1 / 7

Adani Wilmar | Edible oil major on Wednesday reported a 16.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 246.2 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022, on strong volume growth. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 211.4 crore. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 15,438.1 crore during the period under review, up 7.4 percent against Rs 14,370.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

2 / 7

Piramal Enterprises | The financial services arm of the Piramal Group on Wednesday, reported a 300 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 3,547 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 888 crore. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,231.6 crore during the period under review, up 41.4 percent against Rs 2,285.2 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

3 / 7

Larsen & Toubro | The defence ministry on Wednesday said it has signed a contract with L&T for the procurement of 41 indigenous modular bridges worth over Rs 2,585 crore for the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army. The bridges have been designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and shall be produced by Larsen & Toubro as a DRDO-nominated production agency.

4 / 7

Equitas Small Finance Bank | Private lender on Wednesday said it has recorded its highest-ever quarterly disbursement of Rs 4,797 crore, a growth of 68 percent year-on-year (YoY). The lender reported a 57.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 170.1 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022. This is the highest quarterly PAT of the bank. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 108.1 crore.

5 / 7

Bharti Airtel | Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal on Wednesday asserted that Average Revenue Per User (ARPUs) rising to Rs 300-level is "critical" for respectable return of capital employed, and hoped that it will "happen in due course". The top honcho also outlined the 'future of Airtel' strategy entailing broad themes around a resilient and diverse portfolio, rural push into high-potential villages, and opportunities in the top 150 cities, among others.

6 / 7

Trent | Tata Group retail firm on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 154.81 crore in the third quarter that ended on December 31, 2022. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 113.78 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Trent said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations was at Rs 2,303.38 crore during the quarter under review compared to Rs 1,499.08 crore in the third quarter of FY22. Trent's total expenses were at Rs 2,189.62 crore.

7 / 7

Techno Electric & Engineering | The company on Wednesday said the company has sold off 37.50 MW of 111.90 MW of its wind power assets in Tamil Nadu for Rs 158.93 crore. Also, the company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoUs) for the sale of another 71.40 MW. The company installed 111.90 MW wind power asset in 2011.