Stocks to Watch: Adani Wilmar, Coal India, Siemens, Prestige Estates and more

Here are the top stocks to watch out for in the trade today:

Adani Wilmar | Adani Enterprises has been considering a potential sale of its 44 percent stake in Adani Wilmar for a few months. Adani's shares are worth about $2.7 billion at the current share price, according to Bloomberg calculations. The conglomerate is exploring selling its stake in its Mumbai-listed consumer-staple joint venture with Wilmar International, freeing up capital for its core business.

Coal India | State-owned company on Tuesday reported a 10.1 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 7,941.4 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023, due to higher expenses. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 35,983.2 crore, up 2.5 percent against Rs 35,092 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Siemens | Technology firm on Tuesday reported a 51.8 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 455.5 crore for the third quarter that ended June 30, 2023. The company follows October-September financial year. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 4,873.2 crore, up 14.4 percent against Rs 4,258 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Prestige Estates Projects | Realty firm on Tuesday reported a 30.2 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 267 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,680.9 crore, falling 13.3 percent against Rs 1,938.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

GMR Airports Infrastructure | The company on Tuesday said its board will consider raising funds of up to Rs 5,000 crore during the meeting on August 14. At the meeting, the board will also consider the company's unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June, according to a regulatory filing. Among others, GMR Group operates airports in Delhi, Hyderabad and Goa.

Zee Learn | Education company on Tuesday said it has signed a settlement agreement with JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Private Ltd to settle its obligations with respect to loans borrowed by certain trusts and entities. Till the time the loans are settled in terms thereof and legal proceedings initiated in connection therewith are either settled or withdrawn, the matters covered under the legal proceedings remain sub judice, Zee Learn said.

EIH | Hospitality firm which runs hotels and resorts under the Oberoi and Trident brands on Tuesday reported a 65.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 103.8 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. In the quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 498 crore, increased 26.3 percent against Rs 394.3 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Brigade Enterprises | Realty firm on Tuesday reported a 56.1 percent year-on-year drop in net profit at Rs 38.5 crore for the first quarter that ended June 30, 2023. The total revenue stood at Rs 654 crore during the period under review, falling 27.5 percent against Rs 902.5 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Oil India | The company on Tuesday reported a 4 percent rise in net profit in the June quarter on the back of higher production, which offset a reduction in price. The company registered a net profit of Rs 1,613.34 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal compared with Rs 1,555.49 crore a year ago, the company said in a statement.

