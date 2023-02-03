Stocks to Watch: Adani Group Companies, Tata Consumer, SBI Life, IndusInd Bank, Crompton, HDFC AMC and more

SUMMARY Here are the stocks to watch out for during the final trading day of the week.

Adani Group Companies | The NSE has placed Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements under the short-term Additional Surveillance Measures (ASM) framework from today's trading session. This would imply that a 100 percent advance margin will also be needed for intraday trading. Stocks are put under such restrictions to put a halt to any speculative trading. Over the last six trading sessions, Adani Group companies have cumulatively eroded Rs 9 lakh crore in market capitalisation.

Tata Consumer Products | December quarter results in line with estimates on all fronts. Net profit of Rs 364.4 crore boosted by an exceptional gain of Rs 78.6 crore. India foods business grows 29 percent, ahead of the 26-28 percent expectations. Domestic beverages revenue declines 9 percent while the international revenue grew 4 percent, both in-line with expectations. Lost 113 basis points of market share in the tea business but added another 90 basis points to the salt market share. Tata Starbucks opened 11 new stores and reported 42 percent revenue growth.

SBI Life Insurance | Issued a clarification with regards to the Union Budget announcement that if premium paid by an individual for a savings life policy is greater than Rs 5 lakh, then on maturity, the income from the policy will be taxed. The company said that the share of business of non-linked policies with annual premium of more than Rs 5 lakh is less than 2 percent of the total Annual Premium Equivalent (APE) for the first nine months of the current financial year and that the impact of this would be insignificant.

IndusInd Bank | Sources tell CNBC-TV18 that promoters are looking to hike their stake to up to 26 percent from the current 16.51 percent. Promoters are preparing to submit an application to the Reserve Bank of India to increase their stake. The move comes after RBI's revised guidelines in November 2021 on private bank ownership. Promoters will have to meet certain conditions before submitting an application as well as infuse capital to hike their stake.

Inox Green Energy | Entered into a definitive investment agreement with I-Fox Windtechnik India Pvt. Ltd., an independent O&M wind service provider to acquire a 51 percent stake in its share capital at Rs 35,941.71 per share. The overall consideration of the transaction has not been disclosed. The deal is likely to be completed in three months and marks Inox Green's foray into the multi-brand OEM wind turbine O&M business.

Adani Ports & SEZ | Handled 27.6 million metric tonnes of total cargo, implying a year-on-year growth of 11 percent. For the first nine months of the current financial year, the company has clocked 280.5 million metric tonnes of cargo volumes, which is a growth of 8 percent from last year.

NMDC | The company has increased the prices of lump ore (65.5 percent, 6-40 mm) by Rs 100 to Rs 4,400 per tonne and the prices of fines (64 percent, -10 mm) by Rs 500 to Rs 3,910 per tonne from January 28 onwards. The prices are excluding royalty, cess, forest permit fee and other taxes.

Mahanagar Gas | December quarter revenue and operating profit in-line with expectations. Margin was 100 basis points ahead of expectations aided by steep price hikes, but lower on a year-on-year basis. Volumes at 3.4 mmscmd were also in-line with expectations.

Crompton Greaves Consumer | Faces a challenging December quarter led by subdued consumer demand due to inflation, increased competitive intensity and pumps business facing headwinds. The results missed CNBC-TV18 estimates by a long way. Net profit declined 41 percent to Rs 88 crore while margin contracted by over 400 basis points from last year. Operating profit also declined 25 percent. Revenue, though up 7 percent, was Rs 150 crore below CNBC-TV18 poll.

HDFC AMC | Market regulator SEBI has approved the sale of abrdn Investment's (formerly Standard Life) entire 10.21 percent stake in the company. Abrdn had expressed intent to sell its entire stake on December 6, subject to regulatory approvals. Abrdn had earlier sold 5.58 percent stake in August last year.

Karnataka Bank | Net Interest Margin for the December quarter at an all-time high while gross NPA is the best in five years. Write-offs see an increase, while Net Interest Income grew 43 percent during the quarter. Net profit doubled from the same period last year. Provisions of Rs 165 crore compared to a write-back during the previous quarter.