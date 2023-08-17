Stocks to watch: Adani Power, Religare, JSW Energy, Nava, Cipla and more

SUMMARY Here are the top stocks to watch out for in the trade today:

Adani Power Limited | Promoter Adani family offloaded shares worth more than Rs 9,000 crore ($1.1 billion) in the company via block deals on Wednesday. GQG was a buyer in the transaction. CNBC-TV18 had earlier reported that the promoter entity was the likely to be the seller, and a marquee global fund likely buyer.

JSW Energy | Promoter JSW Investments on Wednesday divested a 1.27 percent stake in JSW Energy for Rs 717.57 crore through open market transactions. US-based boutique investment firm GQG Partners Emerging Market Fund bought 1 crore shares, or a 0.6 percent stake, in the power producer at Rs 341.70 apiece for Rs 351 crore.

Religare Enterprises | The Burman Family on Wednesday acquired a 7.5 percent stake in a diversified financial services group for Rs 534 crore through open market transactions. The three entities — Puran Associates, Vic Enterprises and M B Finmart — of the Burman Family acquired the shares of Religare Enterprises.

IIFL Securities | Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa-backed Fairfax Group on Wednesday pared a 5.9 percent stake in the brokerage firm for Rs 118 crore through open market transactions. Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel Ltd (HWIC) Asia Fund, an affiliate of Fairfax Financial Holdings, offloaded shares of IIFL Securities in two transactions on NSE and BSE.

Vodafone Idea | Debt-ridden company on Wednesday has sought 30 days more time to pay around Rs 1,680 crore for the 2022 spectrum auction installment due on Thursday (August 17), a senior company official said on Wednesday. The company has proposed to pay the amount with interest, in accordance with the terms of NIA (Notice Inviting Applications).

Cipla | Pharmaceutical company on Wednesday said the Konkan division of the Food and Drugs Administration has suspended the FDA licence of the company's Patalganga manufacturing unit for 10 days in December 2023, for non-conformance of good manufacturing practices under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940.

Nava | The company on Wednesday said the company has temporarily suspended the production of silico manganese at its Odisha plant. According to a stock exchange filing, the ferro-alloys plant in Odisha suffered accidental damage in the raw material handling system, thereby affecting the raw material feeding system and other supporting infrastructure.

Alembic Pharma | Drug firm on Wednesday said BSE has returned the company's draft scheme of reorganisation of general reserve between the company and shareholders. The BSE has returned the draft scheme as Alembic Pharmaceuticals has adjusted identified impairment of Capital Work in Progress against the general reserve in FY23.

