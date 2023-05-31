Stocks to Watch: Adani Ports, Lupin, HDFC Life, Sona BLW and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Adani Ports, Coal India, Patanjali Foods, Torrent Pharmaceuticals among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 31.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | The company on Tuesday posted a 5.1 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,158.9 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 5,797 crore, up 40 percent against Rs 4,140.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Coal India | The board of Coal India Ltd on Tuesday approved an eight percent increase in the prices of high-grade coal ranging from G2 to G10. This price hike will be applicable to all subsidiaries of Coal India Limited, which is expected to result in significant incremental revenue for the company. The approved price hike is anticipated to generate approximately Rs 2,703 crore of incremental revenue for the balance period of FY24.

Patanjali Foods | The company on Tuesday reported a 12.49 percent year-on-year jump in net profit at Rs 263.71 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 7,872.92 crore during the period under review, up 18.15 percent against Rs 6,663.72 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Lupin | Drug maker on Tuesday said it has inked a strategic pact with Enzene Biosciences to launch cetuximab in India, the first biosimilar developed for intravenous infusion. In July 2009, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved cetuximab (Erbitux) for the treatment of a type of colon cancer.

HDFC Life Insurance Company | UK-based investment company Abrdn is likely to sell a 1.66 percent (3.57 crore shares) stake in HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd via block deals on Wednesday (May 31), sources told CNBC-TV18. The Edinburgh-based company, which was formerly known as Standard Life Aberdeen, has offered the shares in the price band of Rs 563.20-585.15, said sources. BofA Securities India Ltd is the sole book runner for the sale of shares, they added.

Sona BLW | Promoter entity Aureus Investment Private Ltd is likely to sell up to a 3.25 percent stake in automotive technology firm Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) via a block deal on Wednesday (May 31), sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18. The base size of the block deal is likely to be Rs 600 crore, with a green shoe option of Rs 350 crore. The total deal size is Rs 950 crore including the green shoe option, sources close to the development said.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | The company clocked strong earnings in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-23. Revenues are 49 percent higher at Rs 2,078 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) nearly tripled to Rs 211 crore versus Rs 77 crore year on year. EBITDA margins doubled to 10.1 percent versus 5.5 percent in the corresponding quarter of last year.