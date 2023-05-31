English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homephotos Newsmarket Newsstocks NewsStocks to Watch: Adani Ports, Lupin, HDFC Life, Sona BLW and more

    Stocks to Watch: Adani Ports, Lupin, HDFC Life, Sona BLW and more

    Stocks to Watch: Adani Ports, Lupin, HDFC Life, Sona BLW and more
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  May 31, 2023 6:46:42 AM IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    Stocks to Watch: Shares of Adani Ports, Coal India, Patanjali Foods, Torrent Pharmaceuticals among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 31.

    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, stocks to watch, top stocks
    Image count1 / 7
    Show More
    Show More

    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | The company on Tuesday posted a 5.1 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,158.9 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 5,797 crore, up 40 percent against Rs 4,140.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

    Coal India, stocks to watch, top stocks
    Image count2 / 7
    Show More
    Show More

    Coal India | The board of Coal India Ltd on Tuesday approved an eight percent increase in the prices of high-grade coal ranging from G2 to G10. This price hike will be applicable to all subsidiaries of Coal India Limited, which is expected to result in significant incremental revenue for the company. The approved price hike is anticipated to generate approximately Rs 2,703 crore of incremental revenue for the balance period of FY24.

    Patanjali Foods, stocks to watch, top stocks
    Image count3 / 7
    Show More
    Show More
    arrow down
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X