Stocks to Watch: Adani Ports, Lupin, HDFC Life, Sona BLW and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Adani Ports, Coal India, Patanjali Foods, Torrent Pharmaceuticals among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 31.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | The company on Tuesday posted a 5.1 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,158.9 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 5,797 crore, up 40 percent against Rs 4,140.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Coal India | The board of Coal India Ltd on Tuesday approved an eight percent increase in the prices of high-grade coal ranging from G2 to G10. This price hike will be applicable to all subsidiaries of Coal India Limited, which is expected to result in significant incremental revenue for the company. The approved price hike is anticipated to generate approximately Rs 2,703 crore of incremental revenue for the balance period of FY24.