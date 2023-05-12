Stocks to Watch: Adani Group stocks, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, Siemens and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Adani Group stocks, Eicher Motors, South Indian Bank, Aditya Birla Capital among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 12 -

Adani Group Stocks | Index provider MSCI said on Thursday that Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission will not be eligible for its global indexes.

Telecom Stocks | Telecom operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel cumulatively gained nearly 20 lakh mobile subscribers in February even as troubled Vodafone Idea lost about 20 lakh customers, according to data by sector regulator TRAI. India's largest telco Reliance Jio cemented its lead in the market adding 10 lakh net subscribers in February, followed by Airtel added 9 lakh users. Vodafone Idea lost 20 lakh users.

Deepak Nitrite | The company on Thursday posted a 12.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 233.9 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 267.2 crore. In the March quarter, total revenue stood at Rs 1,961.4 crore, up 4.8 percent against Rs 1,872.4 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing.

Eicher Motors | Automobile company on Thursday said its consolidated net profit after tax jumped 48 percent to Rs 905.6 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023. The profit was much higher than CNBC-TV18's poll that estimated the figure at Rs 770 crore. The company had reported a net profit after tax of Rs 610 crore in the January-March quarter of the last fiscal.

Siemens | The company on Thursday posted a 38.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 471.4 crore for the second quarter that ended March 31, 2023. The company follows an October to September financial year. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 340 crore. CNBC-TV18 Polls had predicted a profit of Rs 410 crore for the quarter under review.

South Indian Bank | Private lender on Thursday reported a 22.7 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 333.9 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2023. This is the highest-ever net profit in the history of the bank. In the corresponding quarter last year, the bank posted a net profit of Rs 272 crore.

Adity Birla Capital | The company on Thursday reported a 35 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 609 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023. The holding company for the financial services businesses of the Aditya Birla Group had earned a net profit was Rs 450 crore in the year-ago period. During the quarter, the company's total income rose to Rs 8,052 crore against Rs 6,620 crore a year ago, Aditya Birla Capital said.

Gillette India | Shaving products maker on Thursday reported a 48.17 percent rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 102.70 crore for the third quarter ended March 2023, helped by tax gains and premiumisation of products. The company, which follows the July-June financial year, had reported a profit of Rs 69.31 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding year.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | The lender on Thursday reported a more than two-fold jump in its March quarter net profit to Rs 309.50 crore, helped by higher core income and a write-back in provisions. The Bengaluru-headquartered lender posted a net profit of Rs 1,099 crore for FY23 as against a loss of Rs 414 crore in the year-ago period.

Jay Bharat Maruti | The company on Thursday said the company will be setting up two new manufacturing plants in Haryana and Gujarat to cater to the requirements of its key customer Maruti Suzuki in both regions. The company will be investing Rs 300-350 crore approximately in a phased manner in line with its customer’s growth strategy.

BSE | Leading stock exchange on Thursday reported a 24 percent jump in net profit to Rs 88.61 crore for the three months ended March. The exchange had posted a net profit of Rs 71.52 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, BSE said in a regulatory filing to the National Stock Exchange (NSE).