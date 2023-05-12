Stocks to Watch: Adani Group stocks, Bharti Airtel, Eicher Motors, Siemens and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Adani Group stocks, Eicher Motors, South Indian Bank, Aditya Birla Capital among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 12 -

1 / 11

Adani Group Stocks | Index provider MSCI said on Thursday that Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission will not be eligible for its global indexes.

2 / 11

Telecom Stocks | Telecom operators Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel cumulatively gained nearly 20 lakh mobile subscribers in February even as troubled Vodafone Idea lost about 20 lakh customers, according to data by sector regulator TRAI. India's largest telco Reliance Jio cemented its lead in the market adding 10 lakh net subscribers in February, followed by Airtel added 9 lakh users. Vodafone Idea lost 20 lakh users.