Stocks To Watch: Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Shoppers Stop, Sequent Scientific, Shriram Finance, Data Patterns and more

SUMMARY From Adani Group companies to Sequent Scientific and Shriram Finance, here some top stocks to watch out for ahead of today's session.

Adani Transmission & Adani Green Energy | Promoter created pledge on 0.76 percent and 0.99 percent equity respectively in favour of SBICAP Trustee on March 6. Incidentally, 4.5 percent promoter holding at Adani Transmission and 1.2 percent at Adani Green Energy was recently released from pledges after the grup prepaid share-backed financing worth Rs 7,374 crore, ahead of its latest maturity in April.

State Bank of India | India's largest lender has raised Rs 3,717 crore through additional tier-1 bond issuance. The proceeds of this will be utilised in augmenting additional tier-1 capital, overall capital base of the bank and strengthen capital adequacy. The issue attracted bids worth Rs 4,537 crore and was oversubscribed by about 2.27 times against the base issue of Rs 2,000 crore. SBI has accepted the bids at a coupon rate of 8.25 percent payable annually.

Shoppers Stop | Shiseido to expand its brand footprint in India through a strategic distribution partnership with the company. Shiseido will launch its global make-up brand - NARS Cosmetics - in the second half of 2023. Japan-headquartered Shiseido is among the top five global beauty manufacturers and is present in the market since 2001. The company aims to use its wide network and strong omnichannel presence as a springboard for Shiseido, and will allow NARS to launch in India with higher speed and efficiency.

Bharat Forge | Has announced an e-bike manufacturing facility at MIDC Chakan. The manufacturing will be done through its wholly-owned subsidiary Kalyani Powertrain. The facility will undertaken assembly of e-bikes for Tork Motors. The facility has a production capacity of 60,000 units per annum, scalable up to a lakh units annually. 64.29 percent of Tork Motors is owned by Kalyani Powertrain Ltd.

Sequent Scientific | Share Purchase Agreement entered by the company with Tineta Pharma Pvt. Ltd. and its promoters in November 2022 stands terminated. The company had announced post its September-quarter earnings that it had signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100 percent stake in Tineta Pharma Private Ltd., a company specialising in the livestock segment, for an enterprise value of Rs 218 crore. This was to be paid as cash consideration of Rs 153 crore and preferential allotment of Sequent’s equity shares worth Rs 65 crore.

Shriram Finance | Smallcap World Fund Inc. acquired 2.03 million shares of the company as part of Wednesday's block deal. New World Fund Inc. also acquired 5.07 million shares. The shares were sold by Dynasty Acquisition (8.35 million) and Arkaig Acquisition (2.5 million). 3.16 percent of the company's total equity worth Rs 1,449 crore had exchanged hands at an average price of Rs 1,230 per share on Wednesday. CNBC-TV18 had reported that a leading PE investor was the seller in the block, while leading FIIs and DIIs were buyers.

Data Patterns | Company launches Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) to raise funds. Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the company plans to raise Rs 450 crore through the same with an upsize option up to Rs 500 crore. The floor price of Rs 1,284.53 apiece is a discount of 1.5 percent to Wednesday's closing levels. A meeting of the fund raising committee will be held on or after March 13 to determine the issue price and closing date of the QIP.

Gokaldas Exports | Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that Clear Wealth Consultancy Services LLP is likely to sell 8.25 percent stake in the company through a block deal. The size of the transaction is said to be worth Rs 234 crore. The floor price of Rs 390 per share is a 4.3 percent discount to Wednesday's closing price. Based on the December-quarter shareholding pattern, Clear Wealth Consultancy held 20.56 percent stake in the company.