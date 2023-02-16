Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, Patel Engineering, Vedanta, NTPC and more

SUMMARY From Adani Group, Vedanta to NTPC and PTC, here are the stocks to watch out for in today's session:

1 / 10

Adani Group | The global index MSCI deferred the reduction in weightage of Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission to its next review in May from the current review this month. For other Adani Group companies, MSCI has also cited potential replicability issues and ongoing uncertainty pertaining to key input data.

2 / 10

Vedanta | The company was declared the preferred bidder for Sijimali Bauxite Block located in Odisha under the mineral block auction conducted by the state government. The block has estimated reserves of 311 million tonnes of bauxite.

3 / 10

Patel Engineering | The company on Wednesday said the firm with its joint venture partners, has been declared the lowest bidder for carrying out projects worth Rs 1,567 crore in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. These orders include the construction of a pressure irrigation system to supply water in Madhya Pradesh and the construction and commissioning of works comprising civil and allied works under the lift irrigation scheme of Krishna Marathwada Irrigation Project in Maharashtra. All projects are scheduled to be completed in three years, the company said in a statement.

4 / 10

NTPC | State-owned power giant plans to raise a term loan of $750 million (about Rs 6,213 crore) in the Japanese Yen (JPY) denomination to finance its capital expenditure on new and ongoing projects. The company has sought bids for the JPY loan, which is to be raised through the External Commercial Borrowing route. According to a bid document, the term loan would be for $150 million with a green shoe option of $600 million.

5 / 10

Srei | The government-backed National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) won the bid for Srei group's two companies — Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd — undergoing insolvency proceedings, an official said. The Committee of Creditors on Wednesday approved the plan submitted by NARCL, which offered a Net Present Value (NPV) bid of Rs 5,555 crore after it received the highest vote of 89.2 percent from verified creditors.

6 / 10

Shalby | Ahmedabad-based hospital chain on Wednesday said its step‐down subsidiary Shalby Global Technologies (SGT) Pte Ltd, Singapore has received regulatory approval to market and sell knee implants, hip systems, knee and hip instruments, etc. from the ministry of health, Indonesia. After the approval, SGT can import the said implants and medical devices from the USA and sell them in Indonesia.

7 / 10

Time Technoplast | Plastic processing company on Wednesday said it has received its single largest order from Maharashtra Natural Gas Ltd (A Joint Venture of GAIL India and BPCL) for a supply of CNG Cascades made from Type - IV Composite Cylinders, for a total value of Rs 134 crore (approximately) to be supplied within one year period. Buyer reserve the right to place a repeat order within six months of up to 50 percent of the present purchase order value on the same terms and conditions (including rates).

8 / 10

PTC India | Power trading solutions provider on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with HAL and Sukhoi Engine Division to explore mutual cooperation and development for indigenisation of aviation grade RMs, components, sub-systems, and systems of Russian origin aircraft.

9 / 10

Hindustan Aeronautics | Safran Helicopter Engines and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd have signed a workshare agreement for joint development of the engine intended for the future Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) and its naval version, HAL said on Wednesday. The two companies will jointly develop the engine for the 13-tonne IMRH and the Navy variant Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter (DBMRH). This agreement follows the Memorandum of Understanding signed on July 8, 2022, and stipulates the sharing of activities within the joint venture where both parties have agreed on an equivalent repartition, the defence PSU said in a statement.

10 / 10

Integra Essentia | The company on Wednesday said it has acquired assets of Chateau Indage Winery for Rs 40 crore in Narayangaon, Maharashtra. The acquisition has been made with the objective to strengthen its presence in the entire supply chain spectrum of consumable goods, Integra Essentia said in a regulatory filing. "Integra Essentia Limited is pleased to announce that it has purchased assets of Chateau Indage Winery for Rs 400 million, as a part of its pre-defined long-term business growth strategy," it said.