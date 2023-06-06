Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, Godrej Consumer, SBI Card, JK Cement and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Adani Group, Godrej Consumer, SBI Card, JK Cement among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on June 6.

Adani Group | The group on Monday said it has repaid loans totalling $2.65 billion that were taken by pledging shares in the conglomerate's listed firms and another $700 million in loans taken for the acquisition of Ambuja Cement. According to the credit note, the group has made a full prepayment of margin-linked share-backed financing totalling $2.15 billion. The promoters also prepaid $700 million debt taken for the Ambuja Cement acquisition.

Godrej Consumer Products | FMCG major on Monday said its board of directors has approved the appointment of Aasif Malbari as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, effective from August 10, 2023. Aasif is currently CFO of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd and director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. Sameer Shah, GCPL's current CFO, will move to a Group role leading consumer investments.

SBI Card and Payment Services | Pure-play credit card issuer on Monday said the company has decided to raise Rs 3,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The company plans to raise the funds in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis. For the fourth quarter, the company reported a 2.7 percent year-on-year increase in net profit at Rs 596.5 crore. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 581 crore.

JK Cement | The company on Monday said it will acquire a 100 percent stake in Toshali Cements Private Ltd for Rs 157 crore, in order to expand its footprint into the eastern region. JK Cement said the company has empowered the committee of directors to do the needful once the conditions are achieved. After the acquisition, Toshali will become a subsidiary of the company.

GE T&D India | The company has got shareholders' approval through a postal ballot notice to appoint Sandeep Zanzaria as managing director and chief executive officer of the company. "All the resolutions as set out in the Notice of the Postal Ballot dated April 17, 2023, have been passed by the shareholders with the requisite majority," a BSE filing stated.

Indian Energy Exchange | The total trade volume of the Indian Energy Exchange grew by 8 percent year-on-year to 8,251 million units (MU) in May. The average spot power price during May 2023 was 30 percent lower at Rs 4.74 per unit against Rs 6.76 per unit in May 2022, due to an improving supply-side scenario, leading to increased liquidity, and cooler weather conditions.

Vedanta | Vedanta Iron Ore Karnataka has partnered with Volvo CE to deploy zero-emission electric off-road machines at its mines in Chitradurga in Karnataka. As part of the partnership, Vedanta Iron Ore Karnataka (IOK) has deployed Volvo's EC55 all-electric excavator and its subsidiary SDLG's L956H electric wheel loader for its iron ore mining operations in the state on a trial basis.

IndiGo | The airline aims to carry 100 million passengers in the year ending March 2024, as the carrier adds more domestic and international routes, its CEO Pieter Elbers said on Monday. The budget carrier flew 86 million passengers in FY23. At a media briefing on the sidelines of the IATA World Air Transport Summit in Istanbul, Elbers said the airline expects to have around 350 planes in its fleet by the end of this fiscal (FY24).