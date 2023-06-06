Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, Godrej Consumer, SBI Card, JK Cement and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Adani Group, Godrej Consumer, SBI Card, JK Cement among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on June 6.

1 / 8

Adani Group | The group on Monday said it has repaid loans totalling $2.65 billion that were taken by pledging shares in the conglomerate's listed firms and another $700 million in loans taken for the acquisition of Ambuja Cement. According to the credit note, the group has made a full prepayment of margin-linked share-backed financing totalling $2.15 billion. The promoters also prepaid $700 million debt taken for the Ambuja Cement acquisition.

2 / 8

Godrej Consumer Products | FMCG major on Monday said its board of directors has approved the appointment of Aasif Malbari as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, effective from August 10, 2023. Aasif is currently CFO of Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd and director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. Sameer Shah, GCPL's current CFO, will move to a Group role leading consumer investments.