Stocks To Watch: Adani Enterprises, Britannia, Ashok Leyland, Hero Motocorp, IndusInd Bank and more

SUMMARY From Adani Enterprises calling off its FPO to lenders clarifying on their exposure to the group, here are some of the other stocks to watch out for in today's session.

Adani Enterprises | Withdraws its Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offer (FPO) that was fully subscribed on the final day of the subscription with help form some big Indian conglomerates. The FPO stands withdrawn “given the unprecedented situation and the current market volatility” and all proceeds would be returned to investors.

Britannia | December quarter revenue in-line with expectations while net profit aided by a one-time gain of Rs 375.6 crore. Operating profit and margin also come in above estimates. Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight rating due to margin being at a nine-quarter high. Jefferies also maintained its buy rating with a price target of Rs 5,000.

Ambuja Cements & ACC | Adani group clarifies that none of the shares of these two companies have been pledged by the promoters. They have provided only a non-disposal undertaking and accordingly, there is no requirement of providing any top-up share of Ambuja and ACC or a cash top-up.

IndusInd Bank | Clarifies on its exposure towards a "conglomerate group" saying total outstanding loans are 0.49 percent of the overall book. Total non-fund outstanding is 0.85 percent of the loan book while loan outstanding against fixed deposits is 0.2 percent of loan book. Majority of the fund and non-fund exposure is working capital requirements and the same is secured.

Hero Motocorp | Sales for the month of January at 3.56 lakh units, well below Nomura's estimate of 4.1 lakh units. On a year-on-year basis, sales declined 6.3 percent from 3.8 lakh units last year. Exports declined 67 percent to 7,253 units.

IDFC and IDFC First Bank | IDFC to invest Rs 2,200 crore in IDFC First Bank to increase its stake to 40 percent from the current 36.38 percent. IDFC will also give dividends worth Rs 1,760 crore to shareholders. IDFC had received Rs 4,000 crore from the sale of its AMC business.

Ashok Leyland | December sales at 17,200 units compared to Nomura estimates of 17,450 units. Total sales rise 23 percent from last year. The company returned to profitability in the December quarter with a net profit of Rs 319 crore from a net loss of Rs 121.6 crore last year. Revenue up 56.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 10,399.7 crore. Operating profit nearly doubled while margin expanded 300 basis points.

Insurance Companies | Government's proposal to tax proceeds from life insurance if annual premium is over Rs 5 lakh is negative as it dilutes attraction of top selling products, according to brokerages. CLSA has cut price targets for its life insurance coverage companies by 25-35 percent. HDFC Life has been downgraded to sell, Max Financial to underperform and ICICI Prudential & SBI Life to outperform. All had a buy rating from CLSA earlier. Morgan Stanley sees this as a negative for the sector and meaningful downside risks to financial year 2024 APE and VNB growth forecasts. HDFC Life and SBI Life fell the most in three years on Wednesday while for LIC, it was the biggest single-day drop since listing. ICICI Prudential has also clarified that their share of non-unit linked policies with an annual premium of over 5 lakh is nearly 6 percent of the total annual premium equivalent for the first nine months of the current financial year.