Stocks to Watch: Adani Group Companies, Zee Entertainment, SAIL, Nykaa, SpiceJet and more

SUMMARY From the Adani Group to Zee and SAIL, here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of today's trading session.

SpiceJet | The Supreme Court on Monday said the bank guarantee of Rs 270 crore must be encashed immediately and the money be paid to Kalanithi Maran and his Kal Airways towards dues from the arbitral award of Rs 578 crore. In response, Spicejet said that the amount of Rs 270 crore will be discharged as per the Supreme Court directive, while the additional amount of Rs 75 crore will be paid within three months.

Adani Group Companies | The group put out another statement on Monday, saying that the balance sheet of each independent portfolio company is very healthy and that they have secure assets, strong cash flow and industry-leading development capabilities. The statement further said that each company will review its capital market strategy once the current market stabilises. Additionally, the Economic Times has reported that the group has been holding negotiations with the International Holding Corp (IHC) of Abu Dhabi for capital infusion into Adani Enterprises or other group entities, citing sources.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises | The company reported a 91 percent drop in net profit including an exceptional item of Rs 169 crore during the December quarter. Revenue was flat while EBITDA margin narrowed by 650 basis points from last year. The 16 percent drop in advertising revenue was offset by a 13 percent growth in subscription revenue. Operating loss for Zee 5 widened to Rs 282 crore. Network share has dropped to 16.2 percent from 17.3 percent last year.

SAIL | Net profit of Rs 542 crore for the December quarter was ahead of a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 414 crore. However, the bottomline was aided by an exceptional item of Rs 298 crore, which was profit on sale of a portion of land to the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India. Sales volume for the quarter increased 8 percent while other employee benefit expenses declined 25 percent from last year. Operating profit of Rs 2,078 crore was also higher than the CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 1,840 crore.

Nykaa | Net profit for the December quarter declined 71 percent year-on-year as depreciation doubled. Revenue grew 33 percent from last year while EBITDA margin declined 100 basis points, despite a 290 basis points drop in gross margin. Gross Merchandise Value increased 37 percent to Rs 2,796.5 crore.

Power Finance Corporation | The state-run company on Friday reported a 7.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to Rs 3,860 crore for the December quarter. Total revenue stood at Rs 19,662.65 crore during the period under review, against Rs 19,213.69 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.