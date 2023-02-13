Stocks to Watch: Adani Group companies, Tata Communications, Biocon, Kotak Mahindra Bank and more

SUMMARY From Adani Group companies to Kotak Mahindra Bank, here are the top stocks to watch out for in today's session.

1 / 7

Adani Group Companies | Three Adani Group companies have pledged additional shares for State Bank of India, days after a scathing report by US short-seller Hindenburg led to over $100 billion loss in its market value. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), Adani Transmission Ltd and Adani Green Energy pledged shares to SBICAP Trustee Company, a unit of India's biggest lender, SBI.

2 / 7

Biocon | US FDA has issues a complete response letter (CRL) for the biologivs license application (BLA) filed by company's partner Viatris. The CRL did not identify any outstanding scientific issues with the dossier. Benvacizumab is used to treat cancer and specific eye disease.

3 / 7

Coforge | Sources have told CNBC Awaaz that Barings PE is likely to sell stake in the company via block deal. In the blog deal, which is likely to happen soon, Barings PE is looking to sell shares worth Rs 1,200 crore with a further greenshoe option.

4 / 7

Tata Communications | The company said in an exchange filing that it has become the official broadcast distribution provider for the Formula E World Championship. The multi-year strategic relationship supports Formula E’s innovative new remote broadcast production set up, reducing environmental impact associated, the company said.

5 / 7

Thermax | The company has bagged an order worth Rs 251.7 crore from an Indian public sector company. The contract is for the renovation and modernisation of the electrostatic precipitator (ESP) package of its 3x210 MW thermal power station in West Bengal. The said project is slated to be completed in 25 months.

6 / 7

Kotak Mahindra Bank | The bank announced that has entered into a share purchase agreement with the current shareholders of the NBFC Sonata Finance. The bank will acquire the NBFC for approximately Rs 537 crore.

7 / 7

BEML | The company has bagged an order for the supply of 118 Track Width Mine Plough from HVF Avadi for Rs 377.98 crores. The supplies are expected to be completed by January 2026.