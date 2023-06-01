Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, Coal India, Laurus Labs, South Indian Bank and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Adani Group, Coal India, Laurus Labs, South Indian Bank among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on June 1.

1 / 6

Adani Group | Billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate is looking to raise about $3 billion through an equity share sale to institutional investors in the boldest comeback strategy after the ports-to-energy group was hit by a damning report of a US short seller. While boards of Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission have already approved raising up to Rs 21,000 crore through share sales to qualified institutional investors, the board of Adani Green Energy is likely to do so for raising up to $1 billion in the next couple of weeks.

2 / 6

Coal India | The central government will sell a stake in India's largest coal miner Coal India Ltd (CIL) through an offer for sale (OFS) on the BSE and NSE on Thursday (June 1), sources told CNBC-TV18 on May 31. The size of OFS is likely to be around Rs 4,000 crore. The OFS will open tomorrow for non-retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Friday.

3 / 6

Laurus Labs | Drug firm on Wednesday said the company is acquiring an additional 7.24 percent stake in Immunoadoptive Cell Therapy (ImmunoACT) Private Ltd for Rs 80 crore. Post the completion of the deal, Laurus Labs’ stake in ImmunoACT will increase to 33.86 percent (on a fully diluted basis), the company said in an exchange filing.

4 / 6

South Indian Bank | Private lender on Wednesday said it has finalised the names of candidates for the post of managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO). Also, it said the board of directors of the bank has today (May 31) approved the panel of candidates, in order of preference, for the position of the managing director and chief executive officer of the bank.

5 / 6

Gati | Logistics services provider on Wednesday said CEO Pirojshaw Aspi Sarkari has stepped down from the position with immediate effect from today. Also, Gati has appointed Pirojshaw Aspi Sarkari as the managing director and chief executive officer of the material subsidiary of the company, Gati-Kintetsu Express Private Ltd (GKEPL) with immediate effect from May 31.

6 / 6

Rainbow Children’s Medicare | R Gowrisankar resigned as the CFO of the company with effect from May 31, 2023. The company has appointed Vikas Maheshwari As CFO Of The the company w.e.f. June 1, 2023.