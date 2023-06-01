Stocks to Watch: Adani Group, Coal India, Laurus Labs, South Indian Bank and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Adani Group, Coal India, Laurus Labs, South Indian Bank among others to be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on June 1.

Adani Group | Billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate is looking to raise about $3 billion through an equity share sale to institutional investors in the boldest comeback strategy after the ports-to-energy group was hit by a damning report of a US short seller. While boards of Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission have already approved raising up to Rs 21,000 crore through share sales to qualified institutional investors, the board of Adani Green Energy is likely to do so for raising up to $1 billion in the next couple of weeks.

Coal India | The central government will sell a stake in India's largest coal miner Coal India Ltd (CIL) through an offer for sale (OFS) on the BSE and NSE on Thursday (June 1), sources told CNBC-TV18 on May 31. The size of OFS is likely to be around Rs 4,000 crore. The OFS will open tomorrow for non-retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Friday.