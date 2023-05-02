Stocks To Watch: Adani Green, Bharti Airtel, Auto shares, Jet Airways, IDFC First Bank and more

SUMMARY Stocks to Watch: Shares of Adani Green, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Eicher Motors among others will be in focus today. Here are the top stocks to watch out for in trade on May 2 -

Adani Green Energy | The Adani group company reported a 319 percent surge in net profit to Rs 507 crore against Rs 121 crore in the year ago period. Revenue rose 78 percent to Rs 2,598 crore vs Rs 1,461 crore. Ebitda up 132.9 percent at Rs 2,264, while Ebitda margin came at 87.1 vs 66.5 percent.

Bharti Airtel | The telecom has partnerd with Bridgepointe Technologies under Global Channel Partners Programme partnership that will enable US enterprises in expanding to India and Africa to leverage Airtel’s digital infrastructure solutions. In other development, Brookfield and Bharti Enterprises closed a Rs 5,000 crore deal for four marquee properties including Worldmark Assets in Delhi Aerocity and Gurugram.

Kotak Mahindra Bank | Bank reported a net profit of Rs 3,495.6 crore for the quarter ended March 2023, a 26.3 percent increase from the year ago period. The private lender's net interest income (NII) for the quarter under review came at Rs 6,102.6 crore, a 35 percent jump from Rs 4,521.4 crore in the corresponding period in the preceding year.

Jet Airlines | Sanjiv Kapoor, the CEO-designate of grounded airline quit the company, making it the third senior executive exit this week.

UltraTech Cement Ltd | The Aditya Birla group reported a 36 percent decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 1,670 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2023, while revenue from operations increased 18 percent to Rs 18,562 crore.

Biocon | The biotechnology major said the Bengaluru-based plant of Biocon Biologics has received EU GMP approval for a biosimilar product, Bevacizumab.

Mahindra Finance | The company reported a 14 percent increase in its net income to Rs 684 crore for the March quarter. This growth was attributed to healthy loan sales and the resulting increase in net interest income.

Ahluwalia Contracts | The company has secured an order worth Rs 2,450 crore from the Rail Land Development Authority for re-development of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at Mumbai.

IDBI Bank | The bank reported a significant improvement in its financial performance with a 64.1 percent year-on-year increase in net profit, which stood at Rs 1,133.4 crore compared to Rs 691 crore in the same period last year.

IDFC First Bank | The lender posted a net profit of Rs 803 crore for the quarter ended March, a 134 percent surge year on year, and a 43 percent growth in operating income to Rs 4,994 crore.

Patanjali Foods | The company signed non-binding MoU with the Telangana Govt to set up a food processing unit with an investment worth Rs 1,050 crore.

Auto Stocks | Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Eicher Motors to be in focus in today's trading session on monthly sales number.

RVNL | The company's joint venture RVNL-SCC JV has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for project worth Rs 2,248.95 crore. RVNL's share in the joint venture is 51 percent.